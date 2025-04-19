Kilkenny take advantage of Galway no show to triumph by 12 points in Leinster opener

Kilkenny 3-24

Galway 0-21

KILKENNY CRUISED TO an opening Leinster hurling round robin victory over Galway in UPMC Nowlan Park with very little resistance from the Connacht side.

In front of a crowd of 8,243, a goal four minutes into the first half from Adrian Mullen – who later had to go off injured, gave them a measure of comfort to reach the break 1-14 to 0-11 in front.

Galway had precious little to answer the Cats with, their full-forward line of Conor Whelan, Brian Concannon and Declan McLoughlin held to 0-2 all afternoon.

In the second half, goals from Eoin Cody and Martin Keoghan came in the 58th and 71st minutes, but the issue had felt long settled even before the second major.

More to follow….

Scorers for Kilkenny: Eoin Cody 1-5 (2 frees), Martin Keoghan 1-2, Fionán Mackessy 0-4 (1x ‘65’, 1 free), Adrian Mullen 1-0, Jordan Molloy 0-3, Cian Kenny, Billy Ryan, Stephen Donnelly 0-2 each, Mikey Butler, Mikey Carey, Luke Hogan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: Cathal Mannion 0-10 (6 frees), John Fleming, Cianan Fahy, Conor Cooney 0-2 each, Gavin Lee, TJ Brennan, Tiernan Killeen, Conor Whelan, Declan McLoughlin 0-1 each.

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mickey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels) 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels) 4. Shane Murphy (Glenmore)

5. Mikey Carey (Young Irelands) 6. Richie Reid ( Shamrocks Ballyhale) 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens) 9. Jordan Molloy (O’Loughlin Gaels)

10. Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale) 11. John Donnelly (Thomastown) 12. Fionan Mackessy (O’Loughlin Gaels)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan) 14. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan) 15. Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

Subs:

22. Stephen Donnelly (Thomastown) for Mullen (17m)

19. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge) for Shane Murphy (22m)

17. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan) for Blanchfield (61m)

23. Harry Shine (Dicksboro) for John Donnelly (63m)

24. Luke Hogan (O’Loughlin Gaels) for Ryan (66m)

Galway

1. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

2. Jack Grealish (Gort) 3. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’) 4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh) 6. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge) 7. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge)

8. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan) 9. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell)

10. John Fleming (Meelick Eyrecourt) 11. Cathan Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh) 12. Tiernan Killeen (Loughrea)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara) 14. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly) 15. Declan McLaughlin (Portumna)

Subs:

24. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’) for McLoughlin (48m)

19. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh) for Monaghan (48m)

22. Rory Burke (Oranmore) for Killeen (53m)

26. Dáithí Burke (Turloughmore) for Fleming (60m)

20. Anthony Burns (Loughrea) for Brennan (64m)

Referee: Sean Stack (Dublin)