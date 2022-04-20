Kilkenny set up Leinster semi-final against Galway, Waterford through in Munster

Results

Leinster U20HC quarter-final

Kilkenny 3-21 Offaly 1-16

Munster U20HC group game

Waterford 2-26 Kerry 1-12

*****

Advertisement

KILKENNY BOOKED A Leinster U20 hurling semi-final spot against Galway after tonight’s quarter-final success over Offaly in Nowlan Park.

The home side were ahead by six points at the break with Billy Drennan and Harry Shine both finding the net for goals.

Jack Doyle registered their third goal in the second with Luke Nolan raising the green flag for the Faithful. Drennan was Kilkenny’s top scorer on the night with 1-7.

In Munster there was success for Waterford by 17 points against Kerry in the provincial U20 hurling championship. The Deise triumphed in the game in the Fraher Field to book a semi-final place and will now travel to the Gaelic Grounds to face Limerick in that tie next week.

Kilrossanty forward Padraig Fitzgerald hit 2-4 for the winners with Aaron Ryan scoring 0-12. Felim O’Sullivan hit 0-7 for the defeated Kerry team, while Mikey Kelliher bagged their only goal of the game.

Waterford were in front by 12 points at the break, 1-13 to 0-4, and extended that margin further by the final whistle.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Elsewhere tonight in the Leinster minor football championship, there were wins for Wicklow, Longford, Dublin, Laois and Meath.

*****

Results – Leinster Minor Football Round 3

Wicklow 1-12 Carlow 3-4

Longford 2-11 Offaly 0-8

Westmeath 0-11 Dublin 2-14

Laois 4-19 Louth 0-12

Kildare 2-12 Meath 1-10

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!