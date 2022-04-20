Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 20 April 2022
Kilkenny set up Leinster semi-final against Galway, Waterford through in Munster

Some key U20 hurling games on tonight in the provinces.

By The42 Team Wednesday 20 Apr 2022, 9:40 PM
Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Results

Leinster U20HC quarter-final

  • Kilkenny 3-21 Offaly 1-16

Munster U20HC group game

  • Waterford 2-26 Kerry 1-12

KILKENNY BOOKED A Leinster U20 hurling semi-final spot against Galway after tonight’s quarter-final success over Offaly in Nowlan Park.

The home side were ahead by six points at the break with Billy Drennan and Harry Shine both finding the net for goals.

Jack Doyle registered their third goal in the second with Luke Nolan raising the green flag for the Faithful. Drennan was Kilkenny’s top scorer on the night with 1-7.

In Munster there was success for Waterford by 17 points against Kerry in the provincial U20 hurling championship. The Deise triumphed in the game in the Fraher Field to book a semi-final place and will now travel to the Gaelic Grounds to face Limerick in that tie next week.

Kilrossanty forward Padraig Fitzgerald hit 2-4 for the winners with Aaron Ryan scoring 0-12. Felim O’Sullivan hit 0-7 for the defeated Kerry team, while Mikey Kelliher bagged their only goal of the game.

Waterford were in front by 12 points at the break, 1-13 to 0-4, and extended that margin further by the final whistle.

Elsewhere tonight in the Leinster minor football championship, there were wins for Wicklow, Longford, Dublin, Laois and Meath.

Results – Leinster Minor Football Round 3

  • Wicklow 1-12 Carlow 3-4
  • Longford 2-11 Offaly 0-8
  • Westmeath 0-11 Dublin 2-14
  • Laois 4-19 Louth 0-12
  • Kildare 2-12 Meath 1-10

