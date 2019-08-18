This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: What's your prediction for today's All-Ireland hurling final?

Who will be celebrating today in Croke Park?

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 18 Aug 2019, 7:30 AM
43 minutes ago 1,069 Views 3 Comments
Joey Holden and Brendan Maher were the victorious captains in 2015 and 2016.
Image: INPHO
Joey Holden and Brendan Maher were the victorious captains in 2015 and 2016.
Image: INPHO

THE LAST TWO standing in the All-Ireland hurling race and it’s a familiar duo.

For the fifth time this decade Kilkenny and Tipperary will contest the final game to settle the issue of where the Liam MacCarthy Cup will reside this winter.

Throw in the replay that was required five years ago and this is the sixth All-Ireland final this decade between the Cats and the Premier. Kilkenny won out in 2011 and 2014, Tipperary triumphed in 2010 and 2016 while there was also a semi-final win for Kilkenny in 2012 and a qualifier victory for them in Nowlan Park in 2013.

So there’s a lot of familiarity between this pair with managers Brian Cody and Liam Sheedy back facing off on the sideline for the first time in nine years.

But who do you think will be celebrating after today?

A victory for either side or will it need a replay to settle this? Let us know.


Poll Results:

Tipperary win (368)
Kilkenny win (233)
Draw (68)



