Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 13 November 2022
Advertisement

Kilmacud exact revenge on Clough Ballacolla to reach last four

The Dubliners earned a nine-point win over the Laois side to set up a semi with Carlow’s St Mullins.

1 hour ago 2,641 Views 0 Comments
Crokes' Dara Purcell makes a break past Aidan Corby of Clough-Ballacolla.
Crokes' Dara Purcell makes a break past Aidan Corby of Clough-Ballacolla.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) 2-18

Clough Ballacolla (Laois) 1-12

Paul Keane reports from Parnell Park

AN EARLY WOBBLE aside, Kilmacud Crokes secured AIB Leinster club SHC revenge with relative ease at Parnell Park to move confidently through to a Croke Park semi-final in a fortnight.

First-half goals from Brendan Scanlon and Oisin O’Rorke, who finished with 1-11 for the hosts, put Crokes in a commanding position and they strode from there to a nine-point win, setting up a 27 November last-four clash with St Mullins of Carlow.

Clough Ballacolla pulled off a memorable win when the sides met at the semi-final stage of the 2021 provincial competition in Portlaoise last December.

And Declan Laffan’s men hinted with a strong start that they might engineer a repeat win but ultimately faded out and finished with 13 players.

The 25th-minute dismissal of defender Brian Corby was a turning point and experienced forward Willie Dunphy was sent to the line in second-half stoppage time.

Clough Ballacolla were 3/1 outsiders for last season’s semi-final and came into the rematch as underdogs again, perhaps explaining their charged up start as they surged into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead. Their feverish support raised the roof in the main stand with each score.

Dunphy was a key man for Clough Ballacolla in this period and converted one sumptuous line ball during the early spell of dominance.

Stephen ‘Picky’ Maher weighed in with two points also, both from frees, though they only added two more points in the half, another couple of converted frees by Maher.

The game turned on a moment of brilliance from Scanlon in the 17th minute when he took possession around 15 metres out and elected to shoot for goal, his low shot sneaking in just inside the right upright.

The influential Fergal Whitely added a Crokes point moments later before Brian Hayes took off on a terrific solo run through the centre of the Clough Ballacolla defence and laid off to O’Rorke who rippled the net again from the right of goals.

O’Rorke wrapped up the Crokes mini-scoring blitz of 2-2 with a point from long range and suddenly the Dublin champions led by 2-4 to 0-5.

Clough Ballacolla lost Corby to a straight red card shortly after the second Crokes goal. Referee Richie Fitzsimons acted after his attention was drawn to an apparent off the ball incident by the umpire.

After a relatively slow start, Crokes were now in a terrific position and hit the interval with a commanding 2-6 to 0-7 lead.

They might have enjoyed a greater advantage had inter-county attacker Ronan Hayes, a danger on the edge of the square any time a high ball came his way, not hammered his ground stroke just wide in the second minute.

Clough Ballacolla needed a fast start to the second-half but it was Crokes that reeled off four points in a row between the 33rd and 36th minutes to put significant daylight between the teams with an eight-point lead.

They retained that avantage with 20 minutes to go but Stephen Bergin’s 42nd minute goal for Clough Ballacolla, after a short free from Dunphy, made it interesting again and helped cut the deficit to just four.

Crokes weren’t about to let this one slip though and bursts of three and then four points without reply eased them to an impressive win.

Substitute Fionn O Ceallaigh was among the late scorers and will hope he has done enough to line out against St Mullins in a fortnight.

Kilmacud Crokes scorers: Oisin O’Rorke 1-11 (0-9f, 0-1 65), Brendan Scanlon 1-0, Fergal Whitely and Dara Purcell 0-2 each, Fionn O Ceallaigh, Brian Hayes and Cian MacGabhann 0-1 each.

Clough Ballacolla scorers: Stephen Maher 0-8 (0-7f), Stephen Bergin 1-1, Willie Dunphy 0-2 (0-1 s/l), Kevin Mulhall 0-1.

KILMACUD CROKES

1. Eddie Gibbons;

2. Brian Sheehy, 7. Cian O Cathasaigh, 3. Darragh Butler;

5. Cian MacGabhann, 6. Mark Grogan, 23. Bill O’Carroll;

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

8. Brian Hayes 9. Davy Crowe;

11. Oisin O’Rorke, 12. Fergal Whitely, 10. Caolan Conway (Captain);

19. Brendan Scanlon, 14. Ronan Hayes, 15. Dara Purcell

Subs: 17. Rob O’Loughlin for O’Carroll (h/t), 21. Fionn O Ceallaigh for Crowe (38), 13. Micheal Roche for Scanlon (54), 4. Cian Ryan for Brian Hayes (59), 22. Tom Stakelum for Butler (62)

CLOUGH BALLACOLLA

1. Cathal Dunne;

2. Diarmaid Conway, 3. Darren Maher, 4. Eoin Doyle;

7. Ronan Broderick, 6. Lee Cleere, 5. Brian Corby;

8. Willie Hyland, 9. Aidan Corby;

10. Robbie Phelan, 11. Tom Delaney, 12. Stephen Bergin;

14. Stephen Maher (Captain), 15. Willie Dunphy, 13. Cillian Dunne

Subs: 19. Lochlainn Conway for Delaney (37), 17. Kevin Mulhall for Hyland (41), 20. Mark Hennessy for Phelan (44), 18. Padraig Brennan for Aidan Corby (52)

Referee: Richie Fitzsimons (Offaly).

About the author:

About the author
Paul Keane
@keanepaul11
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie