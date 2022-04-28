Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 28 April 2022
Klassical Dream hits the right note for Punchestown repeat

Mullins’ eight-year-old holds late charge of Ashdale Bob.

By Press Association Thursday 28 Apr 2022
Paul Townend on Klassical Dream.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
KLASSICAL DREAM LANDED the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown for the second successive year.

Having returned from a lengthy lay off to win last year, he looked like being the dominant force in the division when beating Flooring Porter at Leopardstown over Christmas.

However, since then things had not gone to plan for Willie Mullins’ eight-year-old as he was beaten in the Galmoy Hurdle and faded into fifth in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham having looked a big danger going to the last.

With Flooring Porter not running, Sire Du Berlais – who beat Gavin Cromwell’s dual Stayers’ Hurdle hero at Aintree – was his main market rival in the Grade One feature and the two were always keeping an eye on each other.

The pace, though steady, was set by Gentlemansgame and Vanillier, and Sire Du Berlais went between that pair just as they turned into the straight.

By now Paisley Park had become detached, only to run on again late, as is his wont, and Paul Townend looked confident on Klassical Dream.

The 11-10 favourite hit the front going great guns but then Robbie Power, who had just announced his intention to retire on Friday, came with a rattling late challenge on Ashdale Bob.

There was to be no fairytale ending for Power on this occasion, however, as Klassical Dream held on by a length and a quarter.

