Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 27 February, 2019
Klopp: This isn't Liverpool's last chance to win Premier League

‘This is our first chance. There’s a massive difference,’ the Anfield boss says.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Feb 2019, 8:10 AM
43 minutes ago 916 Views 2 Comments
Focused: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Focused: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Focused: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

JURGEN KLOPP HIT out at Liverpool’s critics and said this would not be his team’s last chance to win a Premier League title.

Liverpool have endured an indifferent run of form, holding a one-point lead at the top despite drawing three of their past four league games.

The Reds are without a league title since 1990, leading to even greater pressure on the club to end their drought.

But ahead of hosting Watford tonight, manager Klopp reminded his side’s doubters there would be other opportunities.

“This is not our last chance – that’s a very important thing. This is our first chance. There’s a massive difference,” the German told UK newspapers.

“Is that really the only chance we have to become champions? I’m not sure. With the first chance, you jump in and then see if it works out.

“Sometimes it does, sometimes not. This will not be our last, 100 per cent not.”

While much improved defensively this season, Liverpool have scored just five goals in their past five games in all competitions, including Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Manchester United.

Klopp questioned his team’s critics and said there was always going to be a tough period for his side to get through.

“When we win 1-0 we have to explain why we don’t fly or score like last year. If we draw we have to explain why we don’t win 1-0,” he said.

“I know I didn’t look like I enjoyed the second half at United, but that’s how it is. It’s hard work. If the mood drops a little I understand it is my job to kick a few a****.

“Obviously a lot of teams before us tried to be champions and it didn’t work out so it was always the manager or the team or other stuff like that.

“There is always a moment when, if we are not 25 points ahead, a season gets tricky. Always. Leicester [City] had that. Chelsea had it. Only City last year didn’t really have it. Apart from that it always happens. [Even] Barcelona are not fluent in Spain.”

