Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Stephen Kenny's Ireland reign ended this week. How many wins did he oversee in his 40 games at the helm? 11 10

12 13 17-year-old Ellen Dolan was called up to the Ireland women's squad for the first time this week. Which club does she represent? Shamrock Rovers Athlone Town

Peamount United Shelbourne Who defeated David Clifford's Fossa in the Kerry intermediate championship football final last weekend? An Ghaeltacht Milltown/Castlemaine

Austin Stacks Killarney Legion Peter O'Mahony stepped down as Munster captain on Wednesday, but who did he succeed in the role? Ronan O'Gara Doug Howlett

Paul O'Connell Donncha O'Callaghan Argentina's World Cup qualifier win against Brazil was delayed due to crowd trouble at the Maracana. Who scored the only goal of the game? Nicolas Otamendi Julián Álvarez

Lionel Messi Enzo Fernández Leinster face Munster at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, where Stephen Archer is set to become Munster's most-capped player of all time. Who is Archer currently tied with on 268 caps? Billy Holland Alan Quinlan

John Hayes Donncha O'Callaghan Katie Taylor returns to the 3Arena on Saturday for her rematch with Chantelle Cameron. Where is Taylor's opponent from? Wales England

The USA Argentina Ireland's 1-1 draw with New Zealand was James McClean's last game at international level. How many caps did the Derry native win for his country? 101 106

103 97 Which of these darts players announced their plans to retire at the end of the 2024 season? Michael van Gerwen Phil Taylor

Peter Wright Raymond van Barneveld Finally, which of the below won Sports Book of the Year at the 2023 An Post Irish Book Awards? Born to be a Footballer by Liam Brady This is the Life by Ciarán Murphy

