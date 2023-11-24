Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette Labs.
Stephen Kenny's Ireland reign ended this week. How many wins did he oversee in his 40 games at the helm?
11
10
12
13
17-year-old Ellen Dolan was called up to the Ireland women's squad for the first time this week. Which club does she represent?
Shamrock Rovers
Athlone Town
Peamount United
Shelbourne
Who defeated David Clifford's Fossa in the Kerry intermediate championship football final last weekend?
An Ghaeltacht
Milltown/Castlemaine
Austin Stacks
Killarney Legion
Peter O'Mahony stepped down as Munster captain on Wednesday, but who did he succeed in the role?
Ronan O'Gara
Doug Howlett
Paul O'Connell
Donncha O'Callaghan
Argentina's World Cup qualifier win against Brazil was delayed due to crowd trouble at the Maracana. Who scored the only goal of the game?
Nicolas Otamendi
Julián Álvarez
Lionel Messi
Enzo Fernández
Leinster face Munster at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, where Stephen Archer is set to become Munster's most-capped player of all time. Who is Archer currently tied with on 268 caps?
Billy Holland
Alan Quinlan
John Hayes
Donncha O'Callaghan
Katie Taylor returns to the 3Arena on Saturday for her rematch with Chantelle Cameron. Where is Taylor's opponent from?
Wales
England
The USA
Argentina
Ireland's 1-1 draw with New Zealand was James McClean's last game at international level. How many caps did the Derry native win for his country?
101
106
103
97
Which of these darts players announced their plans to retire at the end of the 2024 season?
Michael van Gerwen
Phil Taylor
Peter Wright
Raymond van Barneveld
Finally, which of the below won Sports Book of the Year at the 2023 An Post Irish Book Awards?
Born to be a Footballer by Liam Brady
This is the Life by Ciarán Murphy
Sport in Modern Irish Life by Paul Rouse
The Grass Ceiling by Eimear Ryan
