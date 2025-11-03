Rising Mayo and Kerry football stars sign AFL rookie deals

RISING MAYO AND Kerry football stars Kobe McDonald and Ben Murphy have signed Category B rookie deals with AFL sides.

Both players were heavily linked with moves Down Under as McDonald joins Melbourne-based outfit St Kilda, while Murphy has been recruited by Brisbane Lions.

The 17-year-old McDonald, a son of Mayo legend Ciarán, joins the Saints from his club Crossmolina Deel Rovers following impressive performances in the Mayo SFC, and will complete the move after finishing his Leaving Cert in 2026.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kobe and the McDonald family to St Kilda,” St Kilda CEO Carl Dilena told the club website.

Advertisement

“Kobe’s natural abilities have been evident for some time, and his experience playing Gaelic football will provide a great foundation for his transition to AFL.

Gaelic prodigy Kobe McDonald has joined the Saints as a Category B rookie from County Mayo 🍀🇮🇪



Welcome to the red, white and black, Kobe! pic.twitter.com/V3Xg9hEJRN — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) November 3, 2025

“We’ve seen the impact Irish players can make in our game, and we’re looking forward to supporting Kobe as he begins his journey with the club.”

Meanwhile, Kerry’s 18-year-old Murphy has signed for the Brisbane Lions after receiving interest from several AFL clubs. The club reports that the Austin Stacks man was first identified as a potential signing two years ago.

The Brisbane Lions were dominant winners in this year’s AFL Grand Final, defeating a Geelong Cats side who featured Irish stars Mark O’Connor and Oisín Mullin.

“I am really excited to get the chance to join the Brisbane Lions and play AFL,” Murphy said.

“I think anyone joining a team in the position the Lions are in, as back-to-back premiers, would be delighted and I am no different.”

Welcome to the Den Ben! 🦁 https://t.co/jv3zNiobUh — Brisbane Lions (@brisbanelions) November 3, 2025

Murphy becomes the third Irish player on the Lions’ books and sixth in total, including three AFLW players. The talented midfielder will link up with Tyrone’s Conor McKenna and Kilkenny defender Darragh Joyce when he arrives for the 2026 season.