Disappointment for Irish duo with Geelong in AFL Grand Final as dominant Brisbane win

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for the Irish duo of Mark O’Connor and Oisn Mullin with Geelong Cats today in the AFL Grand Final as they lost out to Brisbane Lions at the MCG.

The Lions ran out emphatic winners, 122-75, in Melbourne to win the Grand Final for the second successive year.

Kerry’s O’Connor was playing in his third Final, and chasing his second title, while Mayo native Mullins was appearing at this stage for the first time.

Kilkenny’s Darragh Joyce was listed as an emergency for the Lions.

Mullin kicked a goal early on to help Geelong lead 15-12 after the first quarter before the teams were tied 36-36 at the interval.

But the Lions blew the Cats away for the rest of the game, kicking 13 goals to six to win 122 (18:14) – 75 (11:9).