'A step too far' - Kilmarnock striker Boyd blasts Celtic fans after being hit by a coin

Scott Brown and the Celtic players celebrate with travelling fans after his 90th-minute winner. Source: Ian Rutherford

KILMARNOCK STRIKER KRIS BOYD has had a go at Celtic supporters for their behaviour during yesterday’s Scottish Premiership clash at Rugby Park.

The Hoops extended their lead at the top of the table to eight points thanks to a late winner from captain Scott Brown on Sunday, who was then sent off after receiving a second yellow card for goal celebrations.

Boyd was an unused substitute, but the former Rangers man was struck by a coin thrown from the away crowd.

Boyd is struck by a coin. Source: Instagram/KrisBoyd.9

Police Scotland have confirmed that an investigation is underway after “a number of reported incidents”, and 35-year-old Boyd has criticised the act — branding it “a step too far”.

“We’re led to believe they’re the greatest fans in the world,” he wrote in a post on Instagram, which was accompanied by a video of the incident.

“Wrecking seats, flares and invading the park! Oh, and in case anyone didn’t know, I’m just a fat ORANGE (it must just be my favourite colour) b***tard.

The shouts and abuse I can handle as a bit of banter, even though if others did it would be sectarianism. Getting hit with a coin, though, is a step too far.

“Don’t worry, I wasn’t injured but if it doesn’t stop, someone will end up with a bad injury. Thought those days in GB football were over.”

Killie have enjoyed an excellent season under manager Steve Clarke, and currently sit fourth in the table — 14 points back from Celtic.

