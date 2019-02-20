After a blistering start to life at Milan, €35m striker wants to make the club great again

KRZYSZTOF PIATEK HOPES to bring AC Milan back to the lofty heights of their past after enjoying a stunning start to his career at San Siro.

The 23-year-old has scored six times in his first five games for the Rossoneri and hopes that his goals can make the club Serie A title challengers in the near future.

Milan are something of a sleeping giant in Italy, having won seven European Cups in their history as well as 18 Serie A titles, but it has now been eight years since they captured a major trophy and, after a string of finishes outside the top four, Piatek hopes to bring the club back to greatness.

In an interview with Polish newspaper Przeglad Sportowy, Piatek played down the praise he has been receiving from the media, instead putting all his focus on getting the team back to where they belong.

“If I had all the qualities that the newspapers are talking about, I’d be the best player in history,” Piatek said.

I hope that Milan will return to greatness thanks to me and that one day I will be really worthy of those comparisons.

“In my opinion, certain newspapers are exaggerated. I take only a part of those praises. I’m satisfied with the goals, not the fact that thanks to them I am on the front covers.”

Despite being at San Siro for less than a month after his €35 million transfer from Genoa, Piatek has settled in with his new team-mates quickly, creating strong bonds with a number of Milan’s key players both on and off the pitch.

“I especially like those with whom I sit at the table during meals, that is [Hakan] Calhanoglu, [Tiemoue] Bakayoko, [Lucas] Paqueta, [Franck] Kessie, [Ricardo] Rodriguez and [Fabio] Borini, we have created a real team, Paqueta knows how I want the ball, and he has great technical skills.”

Piatek burst onto the scene with Genoa in the first half of the season before joining Milan in January, and the striker believes he left his homeland at exactly the right point of his career.

“I left Poland when I was ready for all these challenges from every point of view: physical, mental, technical. I could have done it before, but I preferred to stay for a year longer and I absolutely do not regret it.”

