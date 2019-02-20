This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 20 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After a blistering start to life at Milan, €35m striker wants to make the club great again

23-year-old Krzysztof Piatek has hit six goals in his first five matches for the Rossoneri.

By The42 Team Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 11:58 AM
18 minutes ago 708 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4503363
Piatek has settled into life at Milan extremely quickly.
Image: PAOLO MAGNI
Piatek has settled into life at Milan extremely quickly.
Piatek has settled into life at Milan extremely quickly.
Image: PAOLO MAGNI

KRZYSZTOF PIATEK HOPES to bring AC Milan back to the lofty heights of their past after enjoying a stunning start to his career at San Siro.

The 23-year-old has scored six times in his first five games for the Rossoneri and hopes that his goals can make the club Serie A title challengers in the near future.

Milan are something of a sleeping giant in Italy, having won seven European Cups in their history as well as 18 Serie A titles, but it has now been eight years since they captured a major trophy and, after a string of finishes outside the top four, Piatek hopes to bring the club back to greatness.

In an interview with Polish newspaper Przeglad Sportowy, Piatek played down the praise he has been receiving from the media, instead putting all his focus on getting the team back to where they belong.

“If I had all the qualities that the newspapers are talking about, I’d be the best player in history,” Piatek said.

I hope that Milan will return to greatness thanks to me and that one day I will be really worthy of those comparisons.

“In my opinion, certain newspapers are exaggerated. I take only a part of those praises. I’m satisfied with the goals, not the fact that thanks to them I am on the front covers.”

Despite being at San Siro for less than a month after his €35 million transfer from Genoa, Piatek has settled in with his new team-mates quickly, creating strong bonds with a number of Milan’s key players both on and off the pitch.

“I especially like those with whom I sit at the table during meals, that is [Hakan] Calhanoglu, [Tiemoue] Bakayoko, [Lucas] Paqueta, [Franck] Kessie, [Ricardo] Rodriguez and [Fabio] Borini, we have created a real team, Paqueta knows how I want the ball, and he has great technical skills.”

Piatek burst onto the scene with Genoa in the first half of the season before joining Milan in January, and the striker believes he left his homeland at exactly the right point of his career.

“I left Poland when I was ready for all these challenges from every point of view: physical, mental, technical. I could have done it before, but I preferred to stay for a year longer and I absolutely do not regret it.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Iain Henderson avoids ban having been cited for incident against Ospreys
    Iain Henderson avoids ban having been cited for incident against Ospreys
    Farrell included in Ireland squad for Italy trip but no Ringrose, Ruddock or Addison
    Concussion rules Italy captain Sergio Parisse out of Ireland clash
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships
    Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships
    Guardiola labels Bernardo Silva Portugal's 'biggest star' ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo
    Juventus star will miss Atletico clash to undergo heart treatment
    IRELAND
    Programme that brought Irish to AFLW to hold first overseas camp on these shores
    Programme that brought Irish to AFLW to hold first overseas camp on these shores
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game
    'Roy demands high standards. You need to be mentally strong with him': Andy Reid defends Keane amid criticism
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Man City team up with robot-makers to buy Chinese club
    Man City team up with robot-makers to buy Chinese club
    'The tie is not over' - Jurgen Klopp backs Liverpool to recover after below-par display
    Just 3 points separate 4 teams at the top of the Championship after tonight's late drama

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie