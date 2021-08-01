Membership : Access or Sign Up
Lions prop Sinckler cited for biting during yesterday's defeat to the Boks

The England international will face a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 1 Aug 2021, 7:12 PM
Sinckler has been cited.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

LIONS PROP KYLE Sinckler has been cited for an alleged bite during his team’s defeat to the Springboks yesterday.

The England international will face an independent disciplinary hearing on Tuesday as a result of the citing complaint. 

Australian citing commissioner Scott Nowland has cited Sinckler for “an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.12 (biting)” during the 64th minute of the game in Cape Town yesterday.

Footage of the game appears to show Springboks lock Franco Mostert checking his forearm as he gets up from a ruck involving Sinckler in the 64th minute.

At the next stoppage in play, the Springboks appear to ask referee Ben O’Keeffe to check on the alleged foul play, with O’Keeffe replying, “I can’t do anything about that right now, it will be dealt with after the game if we need to.”

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi then asks O’Keeffe a question and the referee replies, “Siya, I understand what Franco [Mostert] said but I can’t do anything about that right now. If there is anything… yes, we will. I can’t do anything about that now.”

There have been no other citings from the game, which included a number of high-profile incidents of potential foul play. Earlier today, Lions fullback Stuart Hogg “categorically” denied biting Willie le Roux after videos had circulated on social media alleging that he had done so.

28-year-old Sinckler will face an online hearing in front of a disciplinary committee including former Munster player John Langford on Tuesday.

He was not selected in the original Lions squad but was called up after an injury to Irish tighthead Andrew Porter. Sinckler has come off the bench in both Tests so far for the Lions.

“British and Irish Lions player Kyle Sinckler will attend an independent disciplinary hearing after he was cited by Scott Nowland (Australia) for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.12 (biting) during the 64th minute of the second test against South Africa in Cape Town on 31 July, 2021,” reads a World Rugby statement.

“Sinckler will attend a hearing via video conference before an independent Judicial Committee chaired by Adam Casselden SC (Australia), joined by former international players David Croft and John Langford (both Australia) on 3 August.

“Following a full review of the match, there are no additional citings.”

