Sunday 1 August 2021
Lions fullback Hogg categorically denies biting Le Roux last night

Videos on social media alleged that the Scotland captain had bitten the Boks fullback.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 1 Aug 2021, 10:50 AM
1 hour ago 4,007 Views 5 Comments
Hogg after the Lions defeat to the Springboks.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LIONS FULLBACK STUART Hogg has categorically denied biting opposite number Willie le Roux during last night’s defeat to the Springboks.

A number of videos and screenshots have circulated on social media since the game alleging that Hogg bit le Roux during a scuffle following Cheslin Kolbe’s tackle in the air on Conor Murray.

There have been some calls on social media for Hogg to be cited for the alleged bite but the Lions have released a statement from the Scotland captain denying any wrongdoing.

“Following speculation that has surfaced online, I would like to categorically deny any foul play in last night’s game,” said Hogg.

“I would never bite an opponent and I am annoyed and upset by this unsubstantiated accusation. I’ve always been proud of playing rugby in the spirit of the game.

“Respect to the Springboks for their deserved win yesterday. The squad is hurting after last night’s defeat, but it’s all to play for next week.

“It’s going to be a cup final and everyone’s going to be up for it.”

Scott Nowland of Rugby Australia is the appointed citing commissioner for last night’s second Test and will have reviewed a number of high-profile incidents in what was a foul-tempered encounter.

According to World Cup, citing commissioners have a window in which to make citing complaints which is usually 12 hours post-game and no later than a maximum of 48 hours after the final whistle, although an extension of time can be granted.

