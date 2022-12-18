Kylian Mbappe wins World Cup Golden Boot after historic final hat-trick

KYLIAN MBAPPE WON the World Cup golden boot after he became the first player since 1966 to score a hat-trick in the final.

But it was new world champions Argentina who dominated the end-of-tournament awards, with Lionel Messi confirmed as the best player, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez collecting the Golden Glove and 21-year-old defender Enzao Fernandez earning the young player gong.

The individual awards were confirmed by Fifa’s Technical Study Group (TSG) after what was possibly the greatest World Cup final in history.

Messi’s two goals, one from the penalty spot and the second in extra-time before he also converted a second spot kick during the shootout, saw him end the competition with seven goals and three assists.

Many congratulations to Mbappe, whatever happens. I've had a great run! — Sir Geoff Hurst (@TheGeoffHurst) December 18, 2022

Seven goals weren’t enough for Messi to take the Golden Boot, as Mbappe struck a dramatic brace in the space of just 60 seconds to send the final into extra-time.

Mbappe equalised again, from 12 yards this time, after Messi’s extra-time goal took his his tally to eight.

The hat-trick saw the French star join England’s Geoff Hurst as only the second player to achieve the feat in the final.

World Cup award winners:

Golden Ball – Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Golden Boot – Kylian Mbappe (France)

Young Player award – Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

Golden Glove – Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

Fair Play award – England

