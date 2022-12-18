Advertisement
Sunday 18 December 2022 Dublin: 11°C
Read Next
More Stories
Xinhua News Agency/PA Images Kylian Mbappe walks by the World Cup with the Golden Boot trophy in his hand.
# record books
Kylian Mbappe wins World Cup Golden Boot after historic final hat-trick
The individual awards were confirmed by Fifa’s Technical Study Group (TSG).
1.8k
2
28 minutes ago

KYLIAN MBAPPE WON the World Cup golden boot after he became the first player since 1966 to score a hat-trick in the final.

But it was new world champions Argentina who dominated the end-of-tournament awards, with Lionel Messi confirmed as the best player, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez collecting the Golden Glove and 21-year-old defender Enzao Fernandez earning the young player gong.

The individual awards were confirmed by Fifa’s Technical Study Group (TSG) after what was possibly the greatest World Cup final in history.

Messi’s two goals, one from the penalty spot and the second in extra-time before he also converted a second spot kick during the shootout, saw him end the competition with seven goals and three assists.

Seven goals weren’t enough for Messi to take the Golden Boot, as Mbappe struck a dramatic brace in the space of just 60 seconds to send the final into extra-time.

Mbappe equalised again, from 12 yards this time, after Messi’s extra-time goal took his his tally to eight.

The hat-trick saw the French star join England’s Geoff Hurst as only the second player to achieve the feat in the final.

World Cup award winners:

Golden Ball – Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Golden Boot – Kylian Mbappe (France)

Young Player award – Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

Golden Glove – Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

Fair Play award – England

For the latest news coverage on the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, see here >

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     