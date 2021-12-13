La Liga agrees €4.95 billion euro broadcasting rights deal with Movistar and DAZN

Movistar will broadcast a total of five matches per matchday plus three full matchdays, while DAZN will broadcast five matches per matchday.

LA LIGA HAS announced that it has sold domestic broadcasting rights to Movistar and DAZN over the next five years for €4.95 billion.

Under the agreement, Movistar will broadcast a total of five matches per matchday plus three full matchdays, while DAZN will broadcast five matches per matchday.

The total figure represents an increase compared to the previous cycle for similar packages, La Liga said in a statement, rising from around €980 million per season to €990 million.

