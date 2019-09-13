Arsenal dealt Lacazette injury blow

ALEX LACAZETTE HAS been ruled out until October due to an ankle injury, Arsenal have announced.

Lacazette has scored two Premier League goals this season but will sit out Sunday’s trip to Watford.

He will also be sidelined when Arsenal get their Europa League campaign up and running away to Eintracht Frankfurt next week.

Arsenal indicated Lacazette has been playing through pain in his left ankle but is “likely” to return next month.

“After assessments to an ongoing ankle issue, we have advised that Alex will need to rest and strengthen his ankle to regain full fitness,” said a club medical statement.

“Alex has been playing through this injury for several weeks.”

Among the games Lacazette will miss is the trip to Old Trafford to play Manchester United in the Premier League on 30 September.

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud