Pacos de Ferreira's Lucas de Jesus, right, celebrates after scoring.

TOTTENHAM ARE in danger of an early European exit after losing 1-0 to Pacos de Ferreira in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off round qualifier.

Spurs made 11 changes from the win over Man City, with Irish international Matt Doherty making his first start of the season.

Lucas de Jesus scored the winner in the 45th minute.

More to follow