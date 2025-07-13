Louth to face Antrim in All-Ireland Junior final as Tyrone face Laois in Intermediate decider

TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship semi-finals

Louth 1-14 Longford 0-6

Antrim 3-10 Sligo 1-10

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship semi-finals

Laois 5-7 Monaghan 1-12

Tyrone 4-17 Westmeath 4-14 (aet)

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship Relegation Play-off

Donegal 2-15 Leitrim 1-12

THE 2025 TG4 All-Ireland Junior and Intermediate finalists were confirmed on Sunday.

Louth will face Antrim in the junior decider at Croke Park on 3 Sunday August (11.45am), while Tyrone will take on Laois in the intermediate final (1.45pm).

Sunday’s intermediate semi-finals saw Tyrone defeat Westmeath by 4-17 to 4-14 after extra-time, while Laois got the better of Monaghan by 5-7 to 1-12.

In the junior grade, Louth defeated Longford by 1-14 to 0-6 while Antrim defeated Sligo by 3-10 to 1-10.

An extra-time goal from Sorcha Gormley was decisive as Tyrone, runners-up last year, advanced to another TG4 All-Ireland intermediate final. Tyrone struck 1-3 without reply to force extra-time when the sides finished level at 3-13 to 4-10 for Westmeath.

Four goals in the opening half laid the foundation for Laois’ win over Monaghan as they built a 4-4 to 1-6 interval lead. Mo Nerney and Emma Lawlor, who got their fifth in the closing stages, both got two goals apiece for Laois.

Maria O’Neill led the way with 2-2 as Antrim, champions in 2022, advanced to another TG4 All-Ireland junior final. They led by 0-8 to 0-4 and pushed on from there despite Leah Duffy hitting 1-4 for Sligo.

They will meet Louth in the decider after Kate Flood hit 0-10 for last year’s runners-up to see off Longford in Clones with eleven points to spare.

Meanwhile, Leitrim were relegated to the intermediate grade for the 2026 season.

In Saturday’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship relegation tie, Donegal survived as they defeated Leitrim by 2-15 to 1-12. Eva Gallagher led the way with 0-9 for a Donegal side who led by 2-7 to 1-5 at the break.

Susanne White and Jodie McFadden got the goals for Donegal while Laura O’Dowd found the net for last year’s TG4 All-Ireland intermediate champions Leitrim but couldn’t stave off the drop despite 0-7 from Muireann Devaney.