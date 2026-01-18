Carlow, Offaly, Leitrim and Derry win as LGFA trial rules debut on inter-county stage

Results – Division 4 Lidl National Football League

Carlow 1-7 Sligo 1-4

Offaly 2-10 Wicklow 0-8

Leitrim 6-17 Longford 2-10

Derry 4-12 Kilkenny 0-3

THE 2026 LIDL National Football League got underway on Sunday with four games in Division 4 of the competition.

Carlow, Offaly, Leitrim and Derry enjoyed opening day wins, as 12 ladies football playing rule enhancements were trialled for the first time at inter-county level. They also apply to the 2026 Higher Education Colleges competitions

Six of the 12 changes mirror the GAA Football Review Committee’s rules from the men’s game, including the two-pointer, solo and go, and three-up. The six other rule changes look specifically at long-standing LGFA rules, including those related to the tackle.

Carlow, relegated last year after winning the Division 4 title two seasons ago, got their campaign off to a winning start when they edged out Sligo by 1-7 to 1-4 at SETU Carlow.

Carlow laid the foundation for victory in the opening half and a goal from Cliodhna Ní Shé helped them lead by 1-3 to 0-2 at the break.

Sligo rallied in the closing stages and a goal from Lauren Normanly cut the gap to three but Carlow held on to make a winning start to their campaign.

Second half goals from Marie Byrne and Róisín Ennis drove Offaly to a 2-10 to 0-8 win over Wicklow at Bray Emmets.

Wicklow led by 0-5 to 0-4 at the break but the goals proved crucial as Offaly, also relegated last year, got their season up and running with a double scores victory.

Six players found the net as Leitrim, one of the promotion favourites, ousted neighbours Longford by 6-17 to 2-10 at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Leitrim, with goals from Vivienne Egan, Leah Fox and Kate Gormley, led by 3-5 to 1-6 at the interval and they pushed on from there with Muireann Devaney, Aoife Gilmartin and Emma Guckian also finding the net. Katie Crawford got the Longford goals in either half.

Derry only won one league match last season but they have matched that already when they repeated their 2025 win over Kilkenny, winning by 4-12 to 0-3 in Owenbeg.

A goal from Aine McAlister helped Derry lead by 1-7 to 0-0 at the break and further goals came after the restart from Kate Hargan, Clodagh Moore and Jeanette Slevin.