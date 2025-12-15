'Two-pointer' and 'solo and go' among 12 LGFA rule enhancements to be trialled in 2026

THE LADIES GAELIC Football Association have confirmed that 12 playing rule enhancements will be trialled during the 2026 Lidl National Football League season and Higher Education Colleges competitions.

Six of the 12 changes mirror the GAA Football Review Committee’s rule enhancements in the men’s game.

They are the kickout mark, the two-point scoring arc, the requirement to keep three players in the opposition half at all times, the solo and go, and frees being brought forward for tactical fouling or dissent from the sideline. Short restarts within the 40-metre arc will still be allowed, however.

The six other rule changes look specifically at current LGFA rules, including those related to the tackle, with the overall aim of ensuring that the playing rules of the game are fair, consistent, inclusive, and reflective of the modern development of the sport.

Advertisement

A Special Congress will take place following the trial period to determine which rule changes will then be implemented on a permanent basis.

A mid-point review will be overseen by the Playing Rules Review Workgroup, followed by a final evaluation after the full trial period, and ahead of Special Congress.

The Playing Rules Review Workgroup was headed up by former LGFA President Mícheál Naughton, who was joined by former Leitrim star Maeve Quinn, inter-county referees Jonathan Murphy and Siobhán Coyle, current inter-county players Caroline O’Hanlon (Armagh) and Danielle Caldwell (Mayo), and former players Mary Jo Curran (Kerry) and Fiona Claffey (Westmeath).

Former Dublin manager Mick Bohan and All-Ireland senior club championship winning manager Willie Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway) were also Workgroup members, along with Dr. Siobhán O’Connor from Dublin City University, from a Medical/Player Welfare/Research viewpoint, and Lyn Savage, the LGFA’s current National Development Manager who will succeed Helen O’Rourke as CEO next year.

A comprehensive survey collated views from a number of stakeholders, with almost 3000 responses gathered.

The feedback reflected a strong desire for a change in the tackle but not full physicality, and innovations that promote speed, skill, and attacking football, while maintaining fairness and player welfare.

The Playing Rules Review Workgroup proposed that the package of playing rule enhancements to be piloted in the Lidl National Football League only.

The rule changes will be reviewed after round 3 of the 2026 Lidl NFL, and further alterations will be made at that point, if required.

At the end of the Lidl National League, the Playing Rules Review Workgroup will complete a full evaluation of the enhancements and forward proposed motions for a Special Congress to bring the rules in for all competitions.

The Higher Education Council made a proposal for the rule enhancements to also be piloted during their upcoming AIG championships and this was ratified at the Central Council meeting.