Donegal-Mayo relegation shootout, mid-table Meath and league final dress rehearsal

THE DIVISION 1 table in the ladies football league tells its own story with one round to go.

Galway and Kerry are clear at the top as the two form teams gear up to face off in the final, while Donegal are rooted to the bottom with zero points from a possible 18.

Maxi Curran’s side face Mayo in a straight relegation shoot-out this weekend, Division 1′s only game of real consequence of the round

Donegal need to win in Letterkenny to avoid the drop on the head-to-head rule, while a Mayo victory or draw will secure their Division 1 status and relegate their hosts.

Basement battle

It’s been a sorry fall from grace for Donegal. 12 months ago, they pushed Meath all the way in the Division 1 final and lost by just two points. After an impressive summer and big scalp against Dublin, they were edged out — by the same opposition and by the same margin — in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Curran signalled “the end of an era, afterwards,” the general feeling that a changing of the guard was on the way. He returned to the hotseat, though, with all indications pointing towards his experienced cohort joining him. 2022 Footballer of the Year Niamh McLaughlin and Katy Herron have featured in recent games, but there’s been no sign of Karen Guthrie, Yvonne Bonner, Geraldine McLaughlin, Deirdre Foley and Niamh Hegarty yet.

New-look teams have struggled in their absence, but perhaps Donegal are putting their full focus on a championship assault. Their big guns could return firing on all cylinders this weekend, as they count on a big win to save their league blushes.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Niamh McLaughlin - who's heading for the AFLW - dejected after last year's All-Ireland semi-final. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Mayo, on the other hand, have won just one of their six league fixtures to date, but have suffered narrower defeats than Donegal. Score difference doesn’t count in this instance, however, with Michael Moyles’ side relishing “a championship game,” as he said himself. They only needed a draw against Galway last weekend to secure their Division 1 survival, but the Tribe prevailed by a single point.

Top two

Elsewhere in the top flight, there’s a league final dress rehearsal for Galway and Kerry ahead of their Croke Park showdown on Saturday 15 April. Table-topping supremacy is up for grabs with the Tribe’s unbeaten record on the line, but early season silverware would be much preferred in three weeks’ time.

It will be interesting to see how both sides approach the fixture. You’d imagine some cards will be kept close to the chest, but management teams might fancy a psychological boost ahead of the final.

Kerry have been one of the stories of the campaign, the 2022 Division 2 champions and All-Ireland senior finalists enjoying a successful return to the top-flight and booking their decider spot with two games to spare.

A weakened Kingdom outfit were beaten by Cork last week, but Declan Quill and Darragh Long’s side have been hugely impressive overall. Like Galway, who have been living up to expectations and playing to their full potential so far this season.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO The Kerry ladies football team. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Mid-table matters

It seems strange that we’re talking about Dublin, Cork and Meath as mid-table teams, but without semi-finals this year, that’s the reality. They all feature in dead rubbers this weekend, but will be seeking pre-championship boosts.

None more so than back-to-back All-Ireland champions Meath. They’ve had a pretty dreadful league campaign, mustering up just one win and one draw from five games as they relinquished their crown. It’s all change in the set-up with Davy Nelson at the helm and plenty of player turnover, Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan only back in action now.

The Royals will hope to turn their poor form around but a tricky trip to Cork lies ahead, Shane Ronayne’s young side on the up once more. They’ll be targeting a shot in the arm against the kingpins, like Waterford did last week.

The Déise were embroiled in a series of relegation battles last year, but comfortably consolidated their Division 1 status this time around. Last weekend, manager Pat Sullivan conceded disappointment at not being in the top two and was bullish on their prospects going forward. A big performance against Dublin at Parnell Park this weekend would be another step in the right direction.

Permutations down the divisions

Keep this in mind: If two teams are level on points, it goes down to the head-to-head result between them. If three or more are tied, it’s scoring difference. And if a scenario arises where two teams are locked together but drew their head-to-head game, the team that scored more points over the bar prevails. If still inseparable at that stage, it turns to, in this order, scoring difference, lowest number of goals conceded, and a play-off.

Armagh have secured their return to the Division 2 final and now it’s a case of who will join them in Croke Park on 15 April. Their hosts on Sunday, Tipperary, will if they win or draw. Laois are also in with a shout, should they beat Roscommon and Tipp lose.

A Laois win or draw would relegate the Rossies, but they could avoid the drop if they triumph and Monaghan are beaten. A draw away to Westmeath would suffice for the Farney county’s survival, but a defeat paired with a shock Roscommon win over Laois, would see scoring difference come into play. (They previously drew, so head-to-head can’t separate them.)

An unrelated note on second-tier permutations, but one to keep an eye on: Cavan are contemplating strike action amidst a row with the county board.

It’s all to play for in Division 3, meanwhile. Kildare and Wexford face off in a top-of-the-table showdown, with the winners guaranteed a final berth. A draw would send both through to the 16 April Parnell Park showpiece regardless of other results. Down, Clare and Louth are also in the running, with so many possible outcomes at both ends of the division. Offaly, Longford and Sligo are all in relegation danger.

And Division 4 is the only league with semi-finals this year. Antrim and Limerick, and Fermanagh and Leitrim, all go head-to-head for coveted decider spots on Sunday, promotion from the basement the big goal.

This weekend’s Lidl Ladies National Football League fixtures

Saturday 25 March

Division 1

Cork v Meath, Páirc Uí Rinn, 12.45pm – live on TG4

Sunday March 26 (all games 2pm unless otherwise stated)

Division 1

Donegal v Mayo, Letterkenny

Galway v Kerry, Tuam Stadium

Dublin v Waterford, Parnell Park

Division 2

Laois v Roscommon, Crettyard

Tipperary v Armagh, Fethard Town Park, 1pm

Tyrone v Cavan, Newtownstewart

Westmeath v Monaghan, St Loman’s 3G

Division 3

Sligo v Offaly, St Mary’s Kent Park

Kildare v Wexford, Hawkfield Pitch 1

Longford v Clare, Emmet Park, Killoe

Louth v Down, Darver

Division 4

Semi-finals

Antrim v Limerick, Kinnegad

Fermanagh v Leitrim, Templeport Bawnboy.

