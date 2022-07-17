Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 17 July 2022
Advertisement

'It's probably the end of an era' - Donegal boss Maxi Curran

Donegal fell short in yesterday’s All-Ireland semi-final.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 17 Jul 2022, 8:45 AM
43 minutes ago 835 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5819105
Donegal players at the final whistle yesterday.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Donegal players at the final whistle yesterday.
Donegal players at the final whistle yesterday.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE 2022 SEASON came to a disappointing end for Donegal in yesterday’s All-Ireland semi-final.

Maxi Curran’s side were defeated on a scoreline of 0-12 to 1-7 by reigning champions Meath, their bid to reach a first-ever All-Ireland senior final falling just short.

Neck-and-neck down the home straight, Emma Duggan stood up and dragged the Royals over the line. The Donegal players’ reaction at the full-time whistle said it all as they fell to the Croke Park turf in tears.

There is a feeling that this is the end of the road for a cohort of players — and perhaps Curran himself — with seven of the panel 30 or over with no shortage of miles on the clock at this stage.

Asked whether it is or if it’s too soon to say post-match, Curran admitted:

“You would have to feel it is. It’s probably the end of an era, alright. Nobody will probably be making decisions in the next day or two, but it’s probably getting close to it.”

“There are a lot of positives for the year gone as well,” he later added.

“A lot of younger girls have really stepped up. The likes of Amy Boyle Carr has blossomed into a fabulous footballer and is as good as what’s in the country for her age. A lot of other young players have got a lot of football this year. Hopefully they’ll be able to carry the can moving forward.”

Donegal led 1-3 to 0-3 at half time in just their second senior championship semi-final after 2018, Niamh McLaughlin’s penalty the difference at the break yesterday. The Royals had been poor up to that point, but kicked into gear at the start of the second period.

Eamonn Murray’s side lost Máire O’Shaughnessy and Vikki Wall to yellow cards, but managed to dig out the win. It was a repeat of this year’s Division 1 league final, and Donegal went home from Croke Park empty-handed once again.

donegal-v-meath-tg4-all-ireland-ladies-football-senior-championship-semi-final Maxi Curran during yesterday's game. Source: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

“Whether it’s Meath or whoever, it’s just very disappointing,” Curran reflected as his fifth year as manager came to a close.

“We know this team has a lot of miles on the clock and [is] very close to the end. We were very aware of that. Whether it be Meath or anybody else as the opposition, we just felt our chances are getting fewer and fewer. Today was a massive opportunity for us. We felt we were in with a real shout coming into the game and unfortunately we just fell short.”

Delving deeper into where he thinks the game was won and lost, Curran added:

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“We had a period of dominance in the first half, where we had the lion’s share of possession. We kicked some wides and some short, and maybe ran into some blocks.

“Compare that to the Meath period of dominance at the start of the second half, where they scored six or seven points in that period. That was crucial for them and I think that’s probably the biggest difference in the two teams.

“They got their scores when they were on top and we didn’t. We had our periods, no doubt about it. Then when they got their noses in front, they’re always going to be hard to reel in at that point.”

Meath face Kerry in the decider on 31 July.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie