All-Ireland senior ladies football championship semi-finals

Mayo v Kerry, Croke Park, 2pm — live on TG4

Meath v Donegal, Croke Park, 4pm — live on TG4

FOR THE FIRST time since 2002, neither Cork or Dublin will contest the All-Ireland senior ladies football final.

Both heavyweights crashed out at the quarter-final stage last weekend, the championship blown wide open. Meath are the reigning champions after their stunning 2021 exploits, their historic win in their first year back in the senior ranks breathing new life into the competition.

Croke Park hosts an intriguing semi-final double-header this afternoon, the Royals facing Donegal as Kerry and Mayo open the action at HQ.

Donegal have never won the competition, or even reached the final, with Kerry and Mayo last triumphing in 1993 and 2003 respectively. You’d have to go back to 2012 and 2017 for their last decider appearances.

But all that matters right now is this year.

Who will advance to the 2022 All-Ireland senior ladies football final?

