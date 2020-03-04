Anthony Davis goes big as Los Angeles Lakers beat Philadelphia 76ers

ANTHONY DAVIS SCORED 37 points as his Los Angeles Lakers got the better of the Philadelphia 76ers in an impressive 120-107 performance in California.

Davis and team-mate LeBron James capitalised on the 76ers being without the injured Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, with veteran James notching 22 points.

The Lakers’ defence in the first quarter was “terrible”, Davis said afterwards, but it mattered little as the 26-year-old finished the half with 26 points poured in from all over the court.

AD goes off for a game-high 26 PTS in the 1st half (18 in 2Q) on @NBAonTNT! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/xpUHZgvzc3 — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2020

aris LeVert racked up a huge 51 points as the Brooklyn Nets triumphed 129-120 against the Boston Celtics.

The guard entered the final quarter with only 14 points to his name, but a late flurry saw him achieve career-high figures in the overtime win.

The Nets had been 17 points behind after three quarters of the game at TD Garden.

▪️ Career-high 51 PTS

▪️ 26 in the 4Q

▪️ All 11 of BKN's PTS in OT@CarisLeVert leads the @BrooklynNets back from 17 down at the start of the 4th to win in BOS❗️❕❗️ pic.twitter.com/xgcsADzKU5 — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2020

Elsewhere, the Sacramento Kings finished as 133-126 winners over the Washington Wizards, the Denver Nuggets fell 116-100 to the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the New Orleans Pelicans 139-134.

The Phoenix Suns gave up a 17-point lead to lose 123-114 at home to reigning champions the Toronto Raptors, the San Antonio Spurs edged the Charlotte Hornets 104-103 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-94.

