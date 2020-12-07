Laois to give Plunkett second term in charge of senior hurlers

SEAMUS ‘CHEDDAR’ PLUNKETT is set for another stint as Laois Senior Hurling manager after the county’s management committee formally proposed him for the role this evening.

Laois GAA announced their proposal on Twitter this evening, adding that Plunkett,, who was previously in charge of Laois from 2012 to 2016, will confirm his backroom team at a later date.

Plunkett worked with Kilkenny club James Stephens this year and will take over in Laois after the exit of Eddie Brennan.