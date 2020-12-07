BE PART OF THE TEAM

Laois to give Plunkett second term in charge of senior hurlers

Plunkett was in charge from 2012 to 2016 and is set to take over from Eddie Brennan.

By The42 Team Monday 7 Dec 2020, 11:01 PM
Plunkett with James Stephens last year.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SEAMUS ‘CHEDDAR’ PLUNKETT is set for another stint as Laois Senior Hurling manager after the county’s management committee formally proposed him for the role this evening.

Laois GAA announced their proposal on Twitter this evening, adding that Plunkett,, who was previously in charge of Laois from 2012 to 2016, will confirm his backroom team at a later date.

Plunkett worked with Kilkenny club James Stephens this year and will take over in Laois after the exit of Eddie Brennan.

