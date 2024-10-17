Wicklow's Lara Gillespie just misses out on podium at UCI Track World Championships

WICKLOW’S LARA GILLESPIE just missed out on a podium place after taking part in the Elimination Race at the UCI Track World Championships in Ballerup, Denmark.

It was a strong start to the five-day championships for the Irish team, with the two-time Under-23 European champion building on her Olympic debut in Paris.

The 23-year-old was part of the first ever Irish women’s cycling team to qualify for the Team Pursuit in Paris and admitted her disappointment at missing out on a medal among an elite field.

Advertisement

Gillespie made it to the final five – the rider who finishes each lap last is eliminated – before bowing out to Letizia Paternoster. The 2021 world champion finished fourth for Italy while USA’s Jennifer Valente claimed bronze for the fourth consecutive year.

In the battle for gold and a rainbow jersey, New Zealand’s Ally Wollaston powered home to beat the two-time world champion Lotte Kopecky of Belgium.

“It was my first Elimination Race in a major championships or standalone event, so happy with that result but mixed emotions because it’s really close to the podium. I think with just a few slight changes I was really close to that,” she said.

Gillespie will compete in the Omnium tomorrow, an exciting event that consists of four separate races.

She has excelled at previous championships, finishing fourth at the UEC European Track Championships in January of this year.

In preparation for these championships Gillespie raced at the 3 Jours d’Aigle in Switzerland last month, where she won the Omnium.

“I’m already switched in straight away for tomorrow. I’m really excited to give everything I have. I think my shape over the past couple of weeks and my races have been good so hopefully that will keep going,” she said.

Racing continues over the weekend and Lucy Bénézet Minns will make her senior debut in the Individual Pursuit on Saturday. Gillespie will be joined by fellow Olympian Mia Griffin in the Madison before she finishes on Sunday in the Points Race.