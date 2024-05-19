Late drama as Celtic claim first-ever SWPL title

CELTIC EARNED a dramatic late 1-0 win against Hibernian today to secure a first-ever SWPL title triumph.

Going into the game, Elena Sadiku’s side were level on points with rivals Rangers, but their +16 goal difference meant matching their rivals’ result effectively ensured they would become champions.

Advertisement

Yet for a long period, it looked like they were set to slip up.

Rangers were 3-0 up by half-time and ultimately beat Partick Thistle 4-0.

Celtic, meanwhile, were being held to a 0-0 draw before Amy Gallacher scored the all-important goal in the 90th minute.

The Scottish international found space in the area to convert for her 25th goal of the season, sending the 7000-strong crowd wild at Celtic Park.

It meant heartbreak for Rangers, who can still end their season on a high by beating Hearts in next week’s Scottish Cup final.

It was a day to remember for Celtic’s players, including Irish international defender Caitlin Hayes, who completed 90 minutes for her side.