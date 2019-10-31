This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Manchester rivals handed kind League Cup quarter-final ties

The two Manchester clubs face lower league opposition with two all-Premier League ties completing the last eight of the competition.

By The42 Team Thursday 31 Oct 2019, 9:20 AM
1 hour ago 3,902 Views 3 Comments
MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE been granted a golden chance to advance to the EFL Cup’s semi-finals after being drawn against fourth-tier Colchester United in the last eight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side won 2-1 against Chelsea on Wednesday and will now host the lowest-ranked team left in the competition.

Manchester City, comfortable 3-1 winners against Southampton in the last round, have a similarly promising path into the final four as Pep Guardiola’s men seek to secure the trophy for the third successive season.

The holders are set to visit Oxford United, who sit fifth in League One, at Kassam Stadium.

The other two ties are both all-Premier League clashes.

Liverpool were drawn away to Aston Villa following a see-sawing shoot-out triumph over Arsenal, while Everton and the under-pressure Marco Silva will welcome high-flying Leicester City to Goodison Park.

Each of the four quarter-final ties are scheduled to take place in the week beginning December 16.

European champions Liverpool are simultaneously due to be in Qatar for the Club World Cup, further complicating an already congested fixture list.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp threatened to boycott the next stage of the EFL Cup if an appropriate solution to the logjam cannot be found.

“If they don’t find an appropriate place for us, not 03:00am on Christmas Day, then we don’t play it,” Klopp said after the Arsenal encounter, which ended level at 5-5 after 90 minutes.

“They have to make that decision. You have to think about these things.”

EFL Cup quarter-final draw

Oxford United v Manchester City
Manchester United v Colchester
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v Leicester

