Liverpool to meet Tottenham in Carabao Cup semi-finals
ARSENAL WILL take on Newcastle in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, with Tottenham facing Liverpool for a place in the showpiece at Wembley.
With Arsenal, Newcastle and Liverpool already through to the last-four stage, Spurs booked their spot in the draw with a chaotic 4-3 home win over Manchester United on Thursday.
And the north London side have been rewarded with a two-legged clash against Arne Slot’s Premier League table toppers.
The opening leg will be at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Arsenal also handed home advantage for their first leg, in the week of 6 January.
The return fixtures will be played on the week commencing 3 February. The final will take place on 16 March.
