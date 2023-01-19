'We’ll play anywhere': Players not bothered by unusual choice for Dublin v Meath league opener

DUBLIN AND MEATH players insisted yesterday that they are focused on the football despite the uncertainty over a venue for their much-anticipated Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 opener.

The build-up to this weekend’s opening round of league fixtures has been frustrating, with venues for 10 of the 14 games still awaiting official confirmation at the start of this week.

The venues for four fixtures remained TBC as of Wednesday afternoon, with DCU’s St Clare’s unexpectedly confirmed on Tuesday as host of Saturday evening’s marquee Division 1 clash between Dublin and Meath [throw-in 5.15pm, live on TG4].

The42 understands that Parnell Park, the expected venue, is unplayable having hosted games in the O’Byrne and Walsh Cup in recent days, and has been closed for repair work amidst the inclement freezing weather conditions.

As with all fixtures, the home county is responsible for sourcing the venue, with difficulties expected to increase amidst the condensed inter-county season.

The game had already been switched from its original Sunday afternoon slot to a Saturday evening throw-in to accommodate TG4′s live match broadcast, and with a grass and all-weather pitch both available on Saturday evening in St Clare’s, the decision was taken to stage the fixture at Dublin’s training base.

Frustration remains, however, with the sides meeting in front of bumper crowds at Parnell Park and Páirc Tailteann last season.

“We presumed first of all it would be in Parnell Park,” Meath star Emma Duggan said at the league launch in Lidl Ireland Head Office, Tallaght, yesterday.

“A pitch is a pitch, we’ll play anywhere and especially against Dublin, it’s always a massive challenge for us and we’re always really excited for it so we’re not going to get too bogged down on where it is. Both teams have to play on the same pitch.

The atmosphere last year was absolutely incredible and any day that Meath are playing Dublin there’s going to be a massive crowd because there’s such rivalry there. I think there’ll be a different atmosphere there alright because it’s in DCU. I train there with DCU so I’m well used to the pitch but other girls mightn’t be.”

“There seems there was a bit of a struggle maybe to get a pitch or something like that, because there were kind of apologies for the delay of the confirmed venue,” Dublin ace Carla Rowe added.

“I’m sure pitches now between college and different sports are an issue, I don’t know.”

Asked if she felt any frustration over the venue choice, Rowe explained:

“Personally, no, there’s none because I’m not focusing on where we are playing, we just need to get on the pitch and get out and play. But, look, I suppose you want to make sure we have got facilities that are able to facilitate the big crowds that are going to go. You don’t want to be causing any frustration, whether that be with parking or viewing.

“I do know our league games have been there before. It is amazing, the facilities are top-class, it’s just I don’t know what way it’s going to be set up to make sure everyone can view the game if there is a large crowd there.”

David Fitzgerald / SPORTSFILE Lidl Ireland yesterday unveiled four new partnership ambassadors; 2022 TG4 All Stars, Meath’s Emma Duggan and Mayo’s Shauna Howley, newly-appointed Kerry captain, Síofra O’Shea, and Cavan’s rising star, Ally Cahill. They now join existing ambassadors Carla Rowe (Dublin), Emer Gallagher (Donegal), Nicola Ward (Galway), and Aishling Moloney (Tipperary). David Fitzgerald / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

TG4 have confirmed live coverage of 13 league fixtures, including at least one game per round, while all other games in the competition, and across all four divisions, will be available via the LGFA’s live-streaming portal.



The competition returns to its pre-Covid format, but the top two teams will progress straight to the Division 1 final at Croke Park on Saturday, 15 April. Division 4 is the only tier to hold semi-finals.

2023 Lidl NFL opening round

All fixtures 2pm unless stated

Saturday 21 January

Division 1

Galway v Donegal — Tuam Stadium

Dublin v Meath; DCU St Clare’s — 5.15pm (TG4)

Sunday 22 January

Division 1

Mayo v Cork — Connacht Centre of Excellence, 1.30pm

Waterford v Kerry — Piltown

Division 2

Cavan v Armagh — Drumlane, Milltown

Laois v Monaghan — MW Hire O’Moore Park

Tipperary v Westmeath — Fethard

Tyrone v Roscommon — TBC

Division 3

Kildare v Down — St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge

Louth v Longford — TBC

Sligo v Clare — Curry

Wexford v Offaly — TBC

Division 4

Leitrim v Derry — TBC

Kilkenny v Limerick — MW Hire Kilkenny GAA Training Centre

