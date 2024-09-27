The form, numbers and high stakes on night of shared desire

THIS IS THE drama and intrigue that you want entering the business end of any season.

Where is the game of the night later on? Take your pick.

We have three teams going for the Premier Division title, while the sides from fourth to seventh all have serious designs on qualifying for Europe. For now at least.

While the bottom club are beginning to be cut adrift, it just so happens they host the side in eighth place who have just one win in the league since 17 May and are now looking over their shoulders at the relegation/promotion play-off with whoever emerges from the First Division.

And yet, this being the League of Ireland, Bohemians face a potential drop into the second tier for the first time in their 134-year history while also still in the mix for an Europa Conference League qualifying spot.

Were they to win their FAI Cup semi-final tie with Derry City at Dalymount Park next week., that would guarantee the cup winners won’t be one of the top three sides in the Premier Division, meaning fourth place won’t suffice like in previous years.

From seventh up to third, starting with St Patrick’s Athletic, Waterford, Sligo Rovers, Galway United and Shamrock Rovers, that could have major ramifications on the rest of their seasons.

But tonight, with all 10 teams in action on the same evening for the last time until the final night of the season – 1 November – everything is still all to play for.

Shelbourne v Sligo Rovers

Damien Duff’s side just have to keep Derry and Rovers at arm’s length.

The visit of Sligo to Tolka Park is the first of four home games from the last five in the run-in, and the Bit O’Red seem to be the ideal opponents to build up some momentum against.

John Russell’s men could move into fourth with victory but their away form is dreadful – since winning 2-1 at Tolka Park in May they’ve lost five out of six on the road and conceded 19 times.

Duff said he’s still trying to find the personnel and system that works best to get over the line but there will be at least one tweak in defence required as Sean Gannon is suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards.

Drogheda United v Derry City

When the Candystripes battered Drogs 5-1 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell 5-1 on 28 June it was their fourth league win in a row. That remains their longest stretch of successive victories this season and the manner of that triumph in the summer suggested they could

What happened after that? Derry lost their next game 3-1 and won just one of their next five games.

If that happens again they won’t win the league.

Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic (8pm)

This one has the potential to be a cracker.

The Hoops are now back in serious contention for the five-in-row and after beating Bohs on Monday, both manager Stephen Bradley and midfielder Gary O’Neill wondered about how the two teams above them would deal with the pressure at this stage.

St Pat’s, like Rovers, are in fine form since their Conference League dreams came to an end in the play-off.

Despite three wins on the spin – scoring nine goals – Stephen Kenny’s side remain seventh, and even if their potent mix of measured possession play and sharp counter attacking proves Rovers’ undoing they will only jump into sixth if Waterford fail to win at home to Galway United.

Waterford v Galway United

Speaking of which, the Blues have to win to draw level with John Caulfield’s side. Eating into Galway’s superior goal difference (4-0) would be a welcome bonus but unlikely against the second best defence in the league.

Keith Long just needs to win and may choose to start Sam Sargeant, who made his return to action last Friday in the defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic.

Galway are unbeaten against Waterford after both came up from the First Division and, if you were a betting man, a repeat of the 0-0 from the RSC in April would be a wise choice.

Dundalk v Bohemians

Bohs had some pain inflicted last Friday when Drogheda took the spoils at Dalymount Park.

A few nights later they lost again when Rovers came out on top in their Dublin derby at Tallaght Stadium. As has tended to be the case this season, Alan Reynolds saw positive signs and reasons to be encouraged from parts of the performances.

But the problem is Bohs have become masters at finding ways not to pick up points in games.

For all the turmoil around Oriel Park, it may well be an emotional occasion after the club’s short-term survival was secured. Manager Jon Daly admitted – understandably so – that he would never have taken the job had he been fully aware of the club’s plight.

To think, almost a year ago he was lifting the FAI Cup with St Pat’s and preparing for a new season with hopes of challenging for the title.

How quickly things can change.