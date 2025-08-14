Padraig Amond named Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for July

WATERFORD FC STRIKER Padraig Amond has been named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for July.

The Carlow-born forward was pivotal in a big July period for the Blues, which saw them pick up three wins out of four games in all competitions.

He bagged five goals throughout the month, including braces against Derry City and Galway United.

Amond topped the nationwide poll on 43 points, eight ahead of last month’s runner-up Dawson Devoy of Bohemians with Jad Hakiki of Sligo Rovers in third place.

Speaking about his recent form, Amond says he’s enjoying his time in blue: “I am loving my football with Waterford and every day it is exciting to come into training and work with a good group of players and a good management set up. It’s a really good club to be around and I am loving my time.

“I chalked up my 800th club career appearance recently but I want to play for as long as possible and as long as I am contributing to the team. I feel I am doing well at the moment and I see no reason why I can’t play for another few years up to my 40th birthday,” said Amond.

“I have a plan in place for life after football. I have my coaching badges up to the ‘A’ licence but I also have a degree in coaching and management so I have options once I retire and something to fall back on,” he added.

The Blues No 9 is looking forward to this weekend’s FAI Cup clash away to Cork City at Turner’s Cross and gives his team every chance of making the quarter-finals.

“I think every Premier Division team left in the last 16 will fancy their chances, especially with what’s on offer and the possibility of European football at the end of it,” he said.

“We have four all-Premier Division ties this weekend and anything can happen in cup football so it’s something we are looking at here in Waterford. The FAI Cup is a far quicker route to European football than the league but, having said that, we are not treating Cork lightly for a moment.”