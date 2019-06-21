11 of the best goals scored in the Airtricity League season so far

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Gavin Cooney Friday 21 Jun 2019, 7:30 AM
WITH THE DOMESTIC League on brief summer break, let’s take a look back at some of the best goals we’ve across the country.  Here they are, in no particular order…

Danny Mandroiu (BOHEMIANS 2-1 Shamrock Rovers)

‘A goal worthy of winning any game’ ahoy. Particularly a Dublin Derby… 

Lee Desmond (Derry City 1-1 ST PAT’S)

Desmond has been at Pat’s since 2015, but until this year he had yet to score for the club. Then he went to the Brandywell and proved that goal was something worth waiting for. 

Danny Mandroiu (St Pat’s 1-1 BOHEMIANS) 

A stunning free-kick, although probably not enough to be the league’s best goal of the season. Or, indeed, Mandroiu’s. 

Jack Keaney (SLIGO ROVERS 2-1 Shamrock Rovers) 

Sligo’s home win against Shamrock Rovers at the start of May was one of the most surprising results of the season so far, and Keaney secured it in marvellous style. A couple of days after Leo Messi scored a stunning free-kick against Liverpool, the Sligo man responded with an effort of his own. 

Kevin O’Connor (CORK CITY 1-1 Finn Harps)

Cork’s wretched season hasn’t been without its moments of style – notably this O’Connor free-kick in an otherwise unremarkable 1-1 draw at home to Harps. 

Ronan Finn (SHAMROCK ROVERS 1-0 St Pat’s) 

Finn found the end of this slick team move by Rovers at Tallaght; crucial given the Hoops played this game after back-to-back defeats to Bohs and Dundalk. 

Aaron McEneff (Cork City 1-3 SHAMROCK ROVERS) 

This goal capped a first Rovers win at Turner’s Cross since 2013, and emphasised their status as title challengers. Watch it for McEneff’s sweet strike, replay it for Jack Byrne’s perceptive assist. 

Jack Byrne (SHAMROCK ROVERS 3-0 Sligo Rovers) 

Byrne picked a decent time to bend this gorgeous shot into the corner of the net – he did so before the onlooking Mick McCarthy, who responded by including Byrne in his Irish squad for qualifiers against Georgia and Gibraltar two days later. 

Gearóid Morrissey (Sligo Rovers 1-2 CORK CITY) 

Cork have struggled desperately for goals this season, and at the start of the year, their main source seemed to be a Morrissey howitzer. This strike earned them a first win of the season against Sligo. 

Play from 0.34 in the clip below. 

Cory Galvin (Derry City 3-2 WATERFORD)

Another of the cracking goals scored at the Brandywell this season ultimately meant nothing to the scoreline, coming as it did two minutes from the end of a five-goal thriller. 

Play from 3.33 in the clip below. 

Gearóid Morrissey (CORK CITY 4-3 Finn Harps)   

Disappointed Smith’s fans – cheer up! There’s still at least one Morrissey capable of a bit of genius knocking around. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

