11 of the best goals scored in the Airtricity League season so far

WITH THE DOMESTIC League on brief summer break, let’s take a look back at some of the best goals we’ve across the country. Here they are, in no particular order…

Danny Mandroiu (BOHEMIANS 2-1 Shamrock Rovers)

‘A goal worthy of winning any game’ ahoy. Particularly a Dublin Derby…

WATCH:



Bohemians 2-1 Shamrock Rovers.



What a goal from Danny Mandroiu to put the home side back in the lead.



Live now on eir Sport 1!#DublinDerby pic.twitter.com/GoCeXB1EZI — eir Sport (@eirSport) June 14, 2019

Lee Desmond (Derry City 1-1 ST PAT’S)

Desmond has been at Pat’s since 2015, but until this year he had yet to score for the club. Then he went to the Brandywell and proved that goal was something worth waiting for.

What a way to equalise! Lee Desmond earned @stpatsfc a point at @derrycityfc with an absolute screamer.

Watch highlights of all the games from this weekend on @RTE2 this Monday at 7.30pm #soccrepublic #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/L3TmMumIFK — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) May 11, 2019

Danny Mandroiu (St Pat’s 1-1 BOHEMIANS)

A stunning free-kick, although probably not enough to be the league’s best goal of the season. Or, indeed, Mandroiu’s.

Jack Keaney (SLIGO ROVERS 2-1 Shamrock Rovers)

Sligo’s home win against Shamrock Rovers at the start of May was one of the most surprising results of the season so far, and Keaney secured it in marvellous style. A couple of days after Leo Messi scored a stunning free-kick against Liverpool, the Sligo man responded with an effort of his own.

ACTUAL FOOTAGE | Jack Keaney stunner!



Step aside Lionel Messi, Jack Keaney has this covered. Top Bin! 🗑️



What a strike from the @sligorovers man! #GreatestLeagueInTheWorld #LOI pic.twitter.com/iXLEojyG5N — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) May 4, 2019

Kevin O’Connor (CORK CITY 1-1 Finn Harps)

Cork’s wretched season hasn’t been without its moments of style – notably this O’Connor free-kick in an otherwise unremarkable 1-1 draw at home to Harps.

Ronan Finn (SHAMROCK ROVERS 1-0 St Pat’s)

Finn found the end of this slick team move by Rovers at Tallaght; crucial given the Hoops played this game after back-to-back defeats to Bohs and Dundalk.

Highlights from Tallaght Stadium as @shamrockrovers returned to winning ways against @stpatsfc thanks to a well-worked goal finished by Ronan Finn. #SoccerRepublic pic.twitter.com/jbn18Kvos0 — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) April 30, 2019

Aaron McEneff (Cork City 1-3 SHAMROCK ROVERS)

This goal capped a first Rovers win at Turner’s Cross since 2013, and emphasised their status as title challengers. Watch it for McEneff’s sweet strike, replay it for Jack Byrne’s perceptive assist.

Aaron McEneff's second goal last night to seal Shamrock Rovers victory in Turners Cross was a thing of beauty...#GreatestLeagueInTheWorld #SRFC #LOI pic.twitter.com/EtGF06Lviz — Domestic Ireland (@DomesticIreland) April 6, 2019

Jack Byrne (SHAMROCK ROVERS 3-0 Sligo Rovers)

Byrne picked a decent time to bend this gorgeous shot into the corner of the net – he did so before the onlooking Mick McCarthy, who responded by including Byrne in his Irish squad for qualifiers against Georgia and Gibraltar two days later.

Here it is 🙌 @Jackb_8 strike to make it 3-0 tonight.



Pick. It. Out. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nIxNBMyIYw — Shamrock Rovers FC 🇮🇪 (@ShamrockRovers) March 16, 2019

Gearóid Morrissey (Sligo Rovers 1-2 CORK CITY)

Cork have struggled desperately for goals this season, and at the start of the year, their main source seemed to be a Morrissey howitzer. This strike earned them a first win of the season against Sligo.

Play from 0.34 in the clip below.

.@corkcityfc picked up their first league win of season with a 2-1 win over a gallant @SligoRovers at the Showgrounds #soccrepublic #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/WuIEvV1wNA — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) February 26, 2019

Cory Galvin (Derry City 3-2 WATERFORD)

Another of the cracking goals scored at the Brandywell this season ultimately meant nothing to the scoreline, coming as it did two minutes from the end of a five-goal thriller.

Play from 3.33 in the clip below.

Gearóid Morrissey (CORK CITY 4-3 Finn Harps)

Disappointed Smith’s fans – cheer up! There’s still at least one Morrissey capable of a bit of genius knocking around.