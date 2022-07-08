Membership : Access or Sign Up
Perfect Newcastle send off for Alex Murphy as Galway ease to win to stay in title hunt

Elsewhere in the second tier, Waterford were humbled 3-1 by Wexford, Treaty closed the gap on Longford to three points while Bray beat Athlone.

By Cian OConnell Friday 8 Jul 2022, 11:33 PM
Galway boss John Caulfield points the way (file photo).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Galway United 3
Cobh Ramblers 0

Cian O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

IT WAS A satisfying evening for Galway United as Stephen Walsh netted a brace for John Caulfield’s charges, who shrugged off Cobh Ramblers’ spirited resistance.

Alex Murphy’s last game for the Tribesmen concluded with a victory as the Annaghdown teenager moves to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Murphy was involved in United’s two second half goals as the home team outfoxed a gutsy Cobh side.

The visitors battled admirably for much of the opening period, but were ruthlessly punished in the 30th minute when United hit the front.

Ed McCarthy’s right wing cross located Stephen Walsh, who headed an 11th goal of the season for the locals.

That was a blow for Cobh, who had been hard working and industrious for new manager Shane Keegan.

After Walsh’s goal Seán McGrath, James O’Leary, and Conor Drinan had chances for Cobh, but John Caulfield’s team still led at the break.

Substitute Rob Manley announced his arrival with a debut goal in the 67th minute connecting with Murphy’s inviting cross.

With eight minutes remaining Murphy located Manley, who forced a good save from Cobh custodian Darragh Burke, but Walsh pounced to score his 12th of a remarkable season.

Ireland U19 international Murphy subsequently left to a standing ovation; his career will be worth monitoring.

Elsewhere in the second tier, Waterford were humbled 3-1 on their own patch by Wexford. Goals from Thomas Considine, Aaron Dobbs and Conor Barry sealed the deal.

Treat United closed the gap on Longford Town to just three points courtesy of a double from Enda Curran and one from Marc Ludden, while Bray Wanderers beat rock bottom Athlone Town 2-1.

Galway United: Kearns; O’Keeffe, Finnerty, Lyons; McCarthy, McCormack (Boylan, 85), Hurley (Rowe, 85), Murphy (Russell, 85); Dimas (Hemmings, HT); Lomboto (Manley, 57), Walsh.

Cobh Ramblers: Burke; Fleming, Mbayo, Frahill, O’Sullivan-Connell; O’Connell (O’Brien-Whitmarsh, 68), Abbott (Holland, 85), O’Leary (Kavanagh, 80), McGrath (O’Brien-McAllister, 85), Drinan (Desmond, 68); Hegarty.

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea.

