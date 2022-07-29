St Patrick's Athletic's home tie with CSKA Sofia confirmed for Tallaght Stadium as Sligo explore options

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC will play the home leg of their Europa Conference League third-round qualifying tie with CSKA Sofia at Tallaght Stadium, while Sligo Rovers remain hopeful of staying in The Showgrounds for the visit of Viking Stavanger.

Uefa have confirmed the venue for the Saints’ second leg on their website, with the game taking place at 7.45pm on 11 August, seven days after they travel to Bulgaria for the first leg.

Advertisement

While Pat’s have been forced to move from their home at Richmond Park in order to meet Uefa’s Category Three stadium requirements for this stage of European competition, Sligo have yet to finalise the home venue for their clash with Viking.

After a rousing 3-0 aggregate victory over Scottish side Motherwell, the Bid O’Red face a tough test in Norway, where they visit for the first leg next Thursday.

Sligo are hopeful of upgrading the Showgrounds in time to meet Uefa’s standards – one of which is having a minimum seating capacity of 4,500.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

St Pat's fans in Slovenia last night. Source: Sasa Pahic Szabo/INPHO

Richmond Park proved to not be viable for St Pat’s following their historic 6-5 penalty shootout win over NS Mura in Slovenia, yet Sligo have not given up hope of giving their fans another famous night without needing to uproot.

Tallaght may yet be required for Sligo, too, although that would require a change in date so as not to clash with St Pat’s.

A Uefa inspection of the Showgrounds is likely to take place before a decision is made on upgrading facilities or seeking a switch.