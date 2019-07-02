This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Footballer of the Year set to miss Galway clash as Mayo injury crisis deepens

Lee Keegan is understood to have suffered ankle ligament damage in the win over Armagh.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 10:15 AM
1 hour ago 3,623 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4706027
Lee Keegan leaves the field injured.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Lee Keegan leaves the field injured.
Lee Keegan leaves the field injured.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

LEE KEEGAN IS unlikely to play any part in Mayo’s All-Ireland SFC round 4 qualifier clash against Galway on Saturday night after he limped off during their win over Armagh at the weekend.

It’s understood Keegan suffered ankle ligament damage when he went down near the end of the first-half in Castlebar and has been ruled out for this weekend’s tie against the Tribesmen.

The former Footballer of the Year is the latest player to join Mayo’s growing injury list. 

Midfielders Tom Parsons and Seamus O’Shea are recovering from long-term injuries, while Matthew Ruane (broken collarbone) and Diarmuid O’Connor (fractured wrist) suffered season-ending setbacks during training in the past two weeks. 

Jason Doherty also went down with an ankle injury during the one-point win over the Orchard, but it’s not thought to be as serious. 

“During Saturday night’s game with Armagh both Lee Keegan and Jason Doherty suffered ankle injuries,” a Mayo statement said yesterday.

“Both players were immediately assessed by the Mayo senior medical team and they are now working on their rehab programmes.

“As with any injury or medical intervention the privacy and confidentiality from a medical perspective is important for the players in allowing them the time for a full recovery. We will monitor their progress closely over the coming weeks.”

There is some good news on the injury front as Aidan O’Shea will be fit to face Galway. It was reported that the three-time All-Star was seen wearing a protective boot on his right foot following last Saturday’s game.

However, it’s believed O’Shea wore the boot as a precaution and has been cleared to return to action as Mayo bid to seal a place in the Super 8s.

Cillian O’Connor is also in the running for a starting place after he kicked two frees during a substitute appearance at Elverys MacHale Park.

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

