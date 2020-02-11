This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 12 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Good night for Irish contingent while another Casilla error sees Leeds stumble again

Darragh Lenihan and Scott Hogan scored key goals in wins for their respective clubs, while Aiden McGeady debuted in a shock victory for Charlton.

By AFP Tuesday 11 Feb 2020, 11:07 PM
1 hour ago 2,635 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5004008
The 'keeper slipped up in Leeds' 1-1 draw.
Image: John Walton
The 'keeper slipped up in Leeds' 1-1 draw.
The 'keeper slipped up in Leeds' 1-1 draw.
Image: John Walton

LEEDS UNITED’S BID to end a 16-year wait to return to the Premier League stumbled again in a 1-1 draw at Brentford due to another error from goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

The former Spanish international has been culpable for a number of goals in recent weeks and let a routine passback slip underneath his foot and then fell over to allow Said Benrahma the easiest of finishes to open the scoring.

Leeds had lost four of their last five games to throw away an 11-point lead over the chasing pack in the automatic promotion places.

However, they at least secured a point thanks to another goalkeeping error at the other end as David Raya flapped at a corner seven minutes before half-time and Leeds captain Liam Cooper stabbed home an equaliser.

Leeds edge back a point above third-placed Fulham and maintain their two-point advantage over Brentford, who remain in fourth.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest missed the chance to overtake both Leeds and Brentford as they suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat to Charlton.

The Addicks moved six points clear of the relegation zone as Lyle Taylor lashed in the winner midway through the first half at the far post after a break down the left from Naby Sarr.

Republic of Ireland international Josh Cullen started for Charlton while new club team-mate Aiden McGeady, on loan from League One Sunderland, made his Charlton debut off the bench in the 59th minute.

Blackburn beat Hull 3-0 with a flurry of late goals — the first of which was scored by another Irishman — at Ewood Park to move to within three points of the playoff places.

Dunboyne man Darragh Lenihan finished amid a goalmouth scramble in the 73rd minute and Adam Armstrong’s superb drive into the top corner six minutes later tamed the Tigers before Dominic Samuel slotted in a third.

Scott Hogan scored the decisive goal for Birmingham City as they claimed a 1-0 win away at bottom club Barnsley, while Galway native and former Ireland U21 international Ryan Manning started in QPR’s goalless draw with Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.

Elsewhere, 10-man Wigan were grateful for a late own goal from Middlesbrough defender Harold Moukoudi as they took a point from a 2-2 draw.

© – AFP, 2020, with reporting from Gavan Casey

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie