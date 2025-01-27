Promotion hopefuls Burnley and Leeds play out stalemate

PROMOTION HOPEFULS BURNLEY and Leeds cancelled each other out in a drab goalless draw at Turf Moor which showed the limitations of two sides who hope to make this a Premier League fixture next term.

Neither side so much as had a shot on target until James Trafford palmed over Dan James’ 88th-minute effort as Burnley recorded a fourth 0-0 draw in their last five home games, and their ninth goalless stalemate of the season.

Billed as a battle of attack versus defence between Daniel Farke’s high-scoring Leeds side and Scott Parker’s defensive specialists, it was the latter that prevailed as Burnley have now gone more than 10 and a half hours since last conceding, having only let in nine in 29 league games all term.

The draw saw Leeds edge two points clear of Sheffield United at the top of the table, while Burnley remain third, a point shy of the Blades.

There had been some early encouraging signs for Leeds as Jayden Bogle and then Brenden Aaronson found space to run through the midfield, but it would not last as Burnley quickly tightened up and shut down the middle of the park.

The first real chance went to the hosts in the 10th minute when Jaidon Anthony exchanged passes with Connor Roberts before crossing, but Zian Flemming – who came into the game with five goals in his last four – headed wide, as he did again moments later from Bashir Humphreys’ ball.

Leeds were enjoying more of the ball and spending more time in Burnley’s half, but clear chances were hard to come by. James played a one-two with Bogle to break into the box, only to drag his shot wide, while Bogle’s cross span across the face of goal after a deflection but Roberts got it away.

Leeds had half a penalty claim before the break when Sam Byram ran onto a diagonal ball from James and went sprawling, but referee Josh Smith was happy Anthony’s shoulder barge was fair.

The half ended with neither goalkeeper having been tested, but if the first 45 minutes had been low on goalmouth action, it somehow got worse after the break. Both sides struggled to break down the other as the strong winds and relentless rain had an impact on an increasingly scrappy contest.

Both managers made changes seeking a spark. Mateo Joseph and Largie Ramazani replaced Manor Solomon and Joel Piroe for Leeds, before Parker sent on Brighton loanee Jeremy Sarmiento in place of Lyle Foster.

Leeds roused themselves late on. Bogle cut past Humphreys to get into the box but saw his shot blocked by Josh Cullen. From the resulting corner the ball came out to James, but his rising half-volley was pushed over by Trafford.

It proved the only attempt on target of a disappointing match.