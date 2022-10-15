Southgate weighs up World Cup prospects in dour Leicester-Palace draw

It was a frustrating day for James Maddison at the King Power.

Leicester 0-0 Crystal Palace

JAMES MADDISON MISSED the chance to make a lasting impression on England boss Gareth Southgate as Leicester were held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace.

Maddison has been vocal in his desire to go to the World Cup and Southgate was in attendance at the King Power Stadium less than a week before he names his provisional squad for next month’s tournament.

The 25-year-old Maddison was heavily involved in the Foxes play, but missed two decent opportunities, was not at his creative best and was also booked for diving in the lunchtime stalemate, meaning he will miss the midweek game with Leeds.

Maddison can now only wait nervously to see whether Southgate will take a punt on him, but he remains an outsider to be in Qatar.

Not many people will remember this game for long, where some Leicester fans chanted for under-pressure boss Brendan Rodgers to be sacked.

The Foxes had the better of it but were unable to make a breakthrough and will view this a missed opportunity to get three points on the board as they remain in the bottom three after 10 games.

Palace were not at their best going forward and mustered just one shot on target in a forgettable affair.