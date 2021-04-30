3 mins ago

For once, Leinster aren’t here to block Ulster’s path. There’s no Toulouse, either; no Saracens – none of the sides who have made life so unpleasant for them in recent European seasons. What is there is an opportunity. It may be 15 years since Ulster last won something but they’ll never have a better chance of ending that drought than now.

Here are your teams for tonight’s game.

Leicester: Steward; Porter, Moroni, Scott, Nadolo; Ford, Wigglesworth; Genge, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Wells, Green, Martin, Liebenberg, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, De Bruin, Heyes, Lavanini, Brink, B Youngs, Henry, Murimurivalu.

Ulster

Jacob Stockdale; Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore; Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (Capt.); Matty Rea, Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Sean Reidy, Alby Mathewson, Michael Lowry, Will Addison.

Referee: Pascal Gauzère (France)