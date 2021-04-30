Ulster take on Leicester Tigers in tonight’s Challenge Cup semi-final as Dan McFarland’s team seek to move to a first European final in nine years.
For once, Leinster aren’t here to block Ulster’s path. There’s no Toulouse, either; no Saracens – none of the sides who have made life so unpleasant for them in recent European seasons. What is there is an opportunity. It may be 15 years since Ulster last won something but they’ll never have a better chance of ending that drought than now.
Here are your teams for tonight’s game.
Leicester: Steward; Porter, Moroni, Scott, Nadolo; Ford, Wigglesworth; Genge, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Wells, Green, Martin, Liebenberg, Wiese.
Replacements: Clare, De Bruin, Heyes, Lavanini, Brink, B Youngs, Henry, Murimurivalu.
Ulster
Jacob Stockdale; Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore; Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (Capt.); Matty Rea, Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney.
Replacements: John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Sean Reidy, Alby Mathewson, Michael Lowry, Will Addison.
Referee: Pascal Gauzère (France)
Here is the Ulster team arriving at Welford Road.
📌 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗹𝗶 𝗪𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗱 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱— Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) April 30, 2021
📸 @Dicksondigital #LEIvULS | #ChallengeCupRugby | #SUFTUMLive ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/JW1JWKUP6H
Hello and welcome to tonight’s liveblog as Leicester take on Ulster in the first of the Challenge Cup semi-finals. For Ulster, this is a huge game, their first European semi-final since 2012, their second trip to the penultimate stage of a major competition in 12 months, after last year’s last four win over Edinburgh in the Pro14.
We will take you right through the action as it unfolds tonight. But let us know what you think will happen in the comments section below.
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (1)