We’ll have score updates from the RDS as Leinster kick off their European drive for five.
Liveblog
TRY FOR LEINSTER! Leinster 5-0 Benetton (Ringrose, 4′)
KICK OFF: Underway at the RDS.
TEAM NEWS: Here’s how the visitors line out, with a familiar face in the 10 shirt.
Benetton Rugby
15. Jayden Hayward
14. Angelo Esposito
13. Ignacio Brex
12. Alberto Sgarbi (C)
11. Luca Sperandio
10. Ian Keatley
9. Dewaldt Duvenage
1. Nicola Quaglio
2. Hame Faiva
3. Marco Riccioni
4. Irné Herbst
5. Dean Budd
6. Giovanni Pettinelli
7. Abraham Steyn
8. Nasi Manu
Replacements:
16. Engjel Makelara
17. Federico Zani
18. Tiziano Pasquali
19. Marco Fuser
20. Marco Lazzaroni
21. Toa Halafihi
22. Tito Tebaldi
23. Tommaso Allan
TEAM NEWS: Late change on the Leinster side as Joe Tomane withdraws with a hamstring injury picked up in yesterday’s captain’s run. Rory O’Loughlin comes into the starting XV, and Robbie Henshaw is on the bench.
Leinster
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Dave Kearney
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Rory O’Loughlin
11. James Lowe
10. Jonathan Sexton (Capt)
9. Luke McGrath
1. Cian Healy
2. Ronan Kelleher
3. Andrew Porter
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris
Replacements:
16. James Tracy
17. Peter Dooley
18. Michael Bent
19. Scott Fardy
20. Max Deegan
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ross Byrne
23. Robbie Henshaw
COMMENTS