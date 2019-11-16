This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liveblog

KICK OFF: Underway at the RDS.

TEAM NEWS: Here’s how the visitors line out, with a familiar face in the 10 shirt.

Benetton Rugby 

15. Jayden Hayward
14. Angelo Esposito
13. Ignacio Brex
12. Alberto Sgarbi (C)
11. Luca Sperandio
10. Ian Keatley
9. Dewaldt Duvenage

1. Nicola Quaglio
2. Hame Faiva
3. Marco Riccioni
4. Irné Herbst
5. Dean Budd
6. Giovanni Pettinelli
7. Abraham Steyn
8. Nasi Manu

Replacements:

16. Engjel Makelara
17. Federico Zani
18. Tiziano Pasquali
19. Marco Fuser
20. Marco Lazzaroni
21. Toa Halafihi
22. Tito Tebaldi
23. Tommaso Allan

TEAM NEWS: Late change on the Leinster side as Joe Tomane withdraws with a hamstring injury picked up in yesterday’s captain’s run. Rory O’Loughlin comes into the starting XV, and Robbie Henshaw is on the bench.

Leinster

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Dave Kearney
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Rory O’Loughlin
11. James Lowe
10. Jonathan Sexton (Capt)
9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy
2. Ronan Kelleher
3. Andrew Porter
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. James Tracy
17. Peter Dooley
18. Michael Bent
19. Scott Fardy
20. Max Deegan
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ross Byrne
23. Robbie Henshaw

