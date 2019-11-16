11 mins ago

TEAM NEWS: Late change on the Leinster side as Joe Tomane withdraws with a hamstring injury picked up in yesterday’s captain’s run. Rory O’Loughlin comes into the starting XV, and Robbie Henshaw is on the bench.

Leinster

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Dave Kearney

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Rory O’Loughlin

11. James Lowe

10. Jonathan Sexton (Capt)

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Ronan Kelleher

3. Andrew Porter

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Peter Dooley

18. Michael Bent

19. Scott Fardy

20. Max Deegan

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Ross Byrne

23. Robbie Henshaw