Furlong and Osborne ruled out but Baird available for Leinster

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Tadhg Furlong and Jamie Osborne will miss Sunday’s Champions Cup opener away to Bristol due to the injuries they picked up during Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series campaign.

Tighthead prop Furlong didn’t feature at all for Ireland despite being with the squad throughout November due to a hamstring injury and Osborne suffered a groin injury while impressing at fullback against Fiji two weekends ago.

Leinster have not yet confirmed timelines for their recovery from those injuries.

Openside flanker Will Connors has also been ruled out of this weekend’s game in Bristol due to the hamstring injury he suffered during last weekend’s URC win over Ulster.

In better news, Ireland international Ryan Baird is available having completed the return-to-play protocols after his head injury during the Test against Argentina three weekends ago.

Second row/blindside flanker Baird also suffered a head injury earlier this season while playing for Leinster against Munster, so will be determined to get back into action.

Loosehead prop Paddy McCarthy is available for the first time this season after his return to full training, while wing Tommy O’Brien has recovered from his hamstring injury and is also available again.

Hooker Dan Sheehan and wing Rob Russell remain sidelined with injury, but Leinster now have a big group of Ireland internationals back in the mix and new signing Jordie Barrett joined last week to further bolster their squad.