Leinster shuffle deck as Connacht bring big guns back for Aviva interpro

CONNACHT WINS AGAINST Leinster are a rarity but the western province must sense opportunity in today’s interpro at Aviva Stadium [KO 5.30pm, RTÉ 2/Premier Sports 2].

While Leinster, Munster and Connacht wasted little time in welcoming their internationals back after the November Test window, Connacht’s Challenge Cup status made their own need in that department less immediate. Instead, the Ireland trio of Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham were kept back with this game in mind, and all three start in Dublin this evening.

The return of those Ireland internationals bolsters a team who head back into URC action following wins against Zebre and Perpignan in Europe, and Connacht should at the very least be able to push Leinster all the way.

Aki’s battle with his opposite number, Jordie Barrett, promises to be box-office. Aki is still the driving force of this Connacht team and has quashed any fears that his days in Galway were numbered by signing a new one-year IRFU deal this week.

Barrett has quickly settled into his new team but this game sees him start in his preferred position for the first time. The New Zealander came off the bench to play 12 against Bristol on his Leinster debut before shifting to fullback last weekend. He’s back at inside centre today for a new midfield pairing alongside Charlie Tector.

Advertisement

Leinster have won all nine of their games this season and have decided to use this fixture for some heavy rotation. Leo Cullen has made 13 changes from the starting 15 that lined out for last weekend’s defeat of Clermont Auvergne, but his selection still contains some heavy artillery in the from of Barrett, RG Snyman and the in-form Jack Conan.

Yet more eye-catching is the fresher faces added to the mix.

Twenty-two-year-old Aitzol Arenzana-King is handed a first Leinster start on the wing, while Diarmuid Mangan (21) joins Snyman in the second row to earn just his third start. There’s also a first appearance of the season for Alex Soroka in the back row.

There’s youth in the Connacht team too, and the selection of Ben Murphy at scrum-half is an interesting one. With Craig Casey a doubt for the Six Nations all three of Connacht’s nines – Murphy, Caolin Blade and Matthew Devine – will be hoping to push their way into the mix.

Leinster also have a handful of players who will be keen to catch the eyes of the Ireland coaches over the coming weeks. Loosehead prop Jack Boyle was a training panelist with the Ireland squad last month and made a strong impression in camp. Lee Barron, who starts on the bench, will look at the rapid rise of Gus McCarthy and note how quickly your fortunes can change.

The differing approaches to selection here make the game look a competitive one on paper but Leinster will feel they have enough hold off their visitors and make it 10 from 10 for the season. Back in October Leinster went to Galway and won 33-12. Seven of Connacht’s starting XV started that night, compared to five of Leinster’s.

Leinster’s form in this fixture is strong, having won their last 10 in all competitions against Connacht. They should face a fight to keep that impressive record intact.

LEINSTER: Jimmy O’Brien; Aitzol Arenzana-King, Charlie Tector, Jordie Barrett, Andrew Osborne; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath; Jack Boyle, Gus McCarthy, Rabah Slimani; Diarmuid Mangan, RG Snyman; Alex Soroka, Scott Penny, Jack Conan (capt).

Replacements: Lee Barron, Michael Milne, Cian Healy, Brian Deeny, Ryan Baird, Jamison Gibson-Park, Harry Byrne, Max Deegan.

CONNACHT: Piers O’Conor; Mack Hansen, Cathal Forde, Bundee Aki, Shane Jennings; Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Josh Murphy, Darragh Murray; Cian Prendergast (capt), Shamus Hurley-Langton, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Sean Jansen, Caolin Blade, Santiago Cordero, Conor Oliver.

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU).