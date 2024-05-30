Sam Prendergast at 10 for Leinster against Connacht

21-YEAR-OLD out-half Sam Prendergast will start at out-half for Leinster in tomorrow’s URC clash with Connacht, who hope to sign the talented playmaker on loan for next season.

Connacht have made an approach to bring Leinster man Prendergast to Galway on loan for the 2024/25 campaign, with the out-half, his province, and the IRFU currently considering the proposal.

In the meantime, Prendergast will make his sixth senior start for Leinster in tomorrow’s final regular-season URC game against the westerners at the RDS [KO 7.35pm, TG4].

Leinster boss Leo Cullen has named Ciarán Frawley at inside centre in a team that sees only Jamie Osborne retained from last weekend’s starting XV for the Champions Cup final defeat to Toulouse.

Scott Penny will captain Leinster, while Rhys Ruddock starts in the back row after confirmation yesterday that he will retire at the end of the season. Ed Byrne and Ross Molony, who are leaving the province his summer, also start. Dan Sheehan and Ryan Baird, who started the Champions Cup final, are included on the Leinster bench.

Garry Ringrose continues to be sidelined by the shoulder injury that has plagued him in recent months.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Connacht have handed a debut to academy wing Shane Mallon, while Argentina international Santiago Cordero gets his first start for the province at fullback.

Leitrim man Mallon came through with Longford RFC and Roscrea College and was part of the Grand Slam-winning Ireland U20s side in 2022.

Hooker Dave Heffernan will make his 200th appearance for Connacht in Dublin, with Jack Carty captaining the team from out-half.

Connacht have an outside shot of grabbing a place in the URC play-offs if they win and other results go their way, while Leinster will be keen to notch a big victory that might see them finish in the top two if results elsewhere favour them.

Leinster:

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Jamie Osborne

12. Ciarán Frawley

11. Rob Russell

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Cormac Foley

1. Ed Byrne

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Ross Molony

5. Brian Deeny

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Scott Penny (captain)

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Michael Milne

18. Michael Ala’alatoa

19. Ryan Baird

20. Max Deegan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Harry Byrne

23. Charlie Ngatai

Connacht:

15. Santiago Cordero

14. Shane Jennings

13. David Hawkshaw

12. Cathal Forde

11. Shane Mallon

10. Jack Carty (captain)

9. Caolin Blade

1. Peter Dooley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Joe Joyce

5. Niall Murray

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Conor Oliver

8. Sean Jansen

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Denis Buckley

18. Jack Aungier

19. Darragh Murray

20. Seán O’Brien

21. Colm Reilly

22. Byron Ralston

23. Tom Daly

Referee: Chris Busby [IRFU].