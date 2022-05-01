Meath to square off with champions Dublin as Leinster SFC semi-final pairings confirmed

Meath and Dublin also faced off in last year's Leinster semi-final.

MEATH WILL TAKE on reigning champions Dublin in the Leinster SFC semi-final while Kildare and Westmeath will meet in the other final-four tie.

The pairings were confirmed following a draw which was conducted live on tonight’s edition of the Sunday Game, with the venues for the fixtures to be announced tomorrow.

Andy McEntee’s outfit will take on the holders after recording an emphatic win over Wicklow, while Dublin booked their place in the semi-finals following a 23-point victory over Wexford.

The counties also met in last year’s semi-final where Dessie Farrell’s charges prevailed after a tough contest.

Glenn Ryan picked up his first senior championship win in charge of his home county this weekend, as Kildare assured their place in the semi-finals at the expense of Louth. They will now take on a Westmeath side who defeated their neighbours Longford.

Leinster SFC semi-final draw

Kildare v Westmeath

Meath v Dublin

