Robbie Henshaw remains doubtful for Leinster's URC quarter-final against Sharks

ROBBIE HENSHAW REMAINS a doubt for Leinster’s URC quarter-final against the Sharks at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday.

Henshaw missed last Saturday’s European Cup semi-final win over Toulouse with a minor quad injury sustained in training. In an injury bulletin issued this afternoon, Leinster saw Henshaw will be further assessed before a final decision is made on his availability this weekend.

Henshaw’s replacement against Toulouse, Charlie Ngatai, impressed, and Leinster say he came through without any issues following a lengthy lay-off because of a hamstring injury. Josh van der Flier and Ryan Baird also came through the game with no issues following ankle and shoulder injuries respectively.

Michael Milne has completed return to play protocols and will be available to face the Sharks. Also returning is Cormac Foley, who has recovered from a hamstring injury.

Joe McCarthy (ankle) and Rónan Kelleher (shoulder) are stepping up their respective recoveries and will be further assessed this week.

Tickets for the game are on sale now through Ticketmaster, at a vastly reduced rate compared to the prices for the clash with Tolouse. Capacity is reduced to 19,000, and prices start at €25 for adults and €12 for children.