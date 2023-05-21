'It's devastating. We have to stay at it and keep believing we'll get there' - Cullen

FOR THE SECOND year running, Leo Cullen is tasked with picking his team up from a devastating Champions Cup final defeat and in the immediate aftermath of yesterday’s remarkable contest at Aviva Stadium, the Leinster head coach told his team to keep the faith in their quest for a fifth European title.

The province played some scintillating rugby as the stormed into an early 17-0 lead but a determined La Rochelle effort triggered a stunning Leinster collapse in the second half.

“The dressing-room now is pretty gutted as you can imagine because it means so much for the players and everyone who worked so hard to get to this point,” Cullen said.

“It was so, so close wasn’t it? Unbelievably close, you start the game really well with lots of really positive things in the first half but the flip-side of that is the second half – even though we come up with some good turnovers at our end of the field, we didn’t exit that well.

“It just means we’re feeding La Rochelle possession and territory, it’s tight margins. They managed to get over the tryline at the end of the game this time last year and we’re in that situation this year and we can’t get over the line. So, that’s how close it is.

“It’s come down to the closest of margins in the end, unfortunately on both sides we haven’t been good enough to do it.

For our guys, we have to stay at it and keep believing that they’ll get there.