Big guns but no Skelton, the Porter experiment, La Rochelle's 7/1 punch

IN THE END, La Rochelle are without their talisman as Will Skelton has been ruled out of tomorrow’s clash against Leinster at Stade Marcel Deflandre [KO 3.15pm Irish time, Premier Sports] due to injury.

Leinster had seemingly anticipated that Skelton would recover to feature but the mammoth Aussie lock was missing when Ronan O’Gara confirmed his matchday 23 yesterday.

That means La Rochelle have lost lock Skelton and hooker Tolu Latu, who was banned this week for his illegal clearout against Toulouse last weekend. It was only given yellow at the time but a subsequent disciplinary hearing ensured that Latu was more heavily sanctioned.

The combined absences deprive La Rochelle of a fair degree of size and power, even if they still have lots of that in their matchday squad.

O’Gara has gone for a 7/1 split of forwards and backs on the bench in an indication that La Rochelle are taking the battle up front very seriously. Leinster have lots of punch among their replacements and the likes of 142kg tighthead Georges-Henri Colombe Reazal, Ireland international Ultan Dillane, Fijian powerhouse Levani Botia, and back row duo Matthias Haddad and Judicaël Cancoriet should bring explosive impact.

20-year-old wing Hoani Bosmorin is the only back on La Rochelle’s bench so there is clearly risk involved. Bosmorin is set to cover scrum-half as he did for their Top 14 game against Perpignan. A couple of backline injuries could cause real stress.

Even without Skelton, Latu, and the injured Jonathan Danty, La Rochelle’s starting XV still includes lots of quality.

The back row of in-form captain Grégory Alldritt, Paul Boudehent, and Oscar Jégou are all France internationals, with 21-year-old Jegou clearly having a big future ahead of him with club and country.

Thomas Lavault and former Leinster man Kane Douglas are in the second row to lead the assault on the visitors’ lineout and maul, while the grizzled tighthead Uini Atonio and France loosehead Reda Wardi will go after scrum penalties.

Back row Oscar Jégou has become a key man for La Rochelle. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Kerr-Barlow and Hastoy are a proven halfback pairing, outside centre Ulupano Seuteni is a class act, while fullback Brice Dulin’s kicking game is always important for O’Gara’s side. The La Rochelle boss would love to see experienced wing pair Jack Nowell and Dillyn Leyds making an impact with ball in hand after a lack of cutting-edge out wide recently.

Still, Leinster’s favouritism for tomorrow has grown slightly since confirmation that Skelton is out for La Rochelle.

And Leinster’s own matchday 23 showcases the quality they can call on as Tadhg Furlong makes his long-awaited return to action for the first time since October. His hamstring and calf issues are behind him and he has lost time to make up for.

Intriguingly, Leinster have opted to go with loosehead Andrew Porter on the bench for the second game in a row. Porter came on for starter Jack Boyle just 22 minutes into the win over Munster in Thomond Park and it now looks like Leinster will use the same new tactic against La Rochelle, albeit Cian Healy is starting at number one this time around.

The thinking seems to be that Leinster can benefit from the sudden injection of Porter’s power into the game and finish with him on the pitch, with the usual sub’s cameo instead coming at the start of the contest. It’s certainly worth another look after working well in Thomond Park.

Hugo Keenan and Ciarán Frawley were both available for selection this weekend after recovering from injuries but missed out on the matchday 23 in an indicator of Leinster’s enviable backline options.

Jamie Osborne’s excellent form is rewarded with another start at fullback, Jimmy O’Brien offers guile on the left wing with James Lowe still sidelined, while Tommy O’Brien was named on the right wing after Jordan Larmour suffered an injury.

Keenan and Frawley are only back up and running after their injuries and their chances will undoubtedly come soon. Cullen and Jacques Nienaber will be delighted at such a serious sense of competition within the squad.

Ryan Baird starts at blindside flanker. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Ryan Baird holds his place in the starting back row after impressing against Munster, helping to solidify the lineout in particular, so Jack Conan’s comeback from injury will be off the bench. The fact that in-form Max Deegan is not involved speaks volumes.

The Leinster bench has a potent look, with 21-year-old hooker Gus McCarthy continuing his brilliant season by backing up Rónan Kelleher again as Dan Sheehan continues to rehab his knee injury, while French tighthead Rabah Slimani’s scrummaging nous means he is preferred to the fit-again Thomas Clarkson.

Helpfully, Leinster’s bench also includes two of the best players in the world. RG Snyman and Jordie Barrett are among the elite and their entry into the game should be a key factor. It’s understood that Leinster can’t start Snyman in these Champions Cup games but to have him supporting starting locks James Ryan and Joe McCarthy is dream stuff.

Barrett has predominantly featured as an inside centre for Leinster, with five of his six appearances so far in that position and the other at fullback, but he is a versatile option off the bench, bringing a wide-ranging skillset too.

Luke McGrath’s excellent performance against Munster and his defensive excellence mean he is still the back-up to starting scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, while Ross Byrne’s nous is also trusted once again as the second out-half.

Sam Prendergast continues as the main man at number 10 and he can expect some heat at Stade Marcel Deflandre. He has looked unflustered by each step in his impressive rise so far, earning high praise from none other than O’Gara along the way.

Both clubs have shown their hands and the sense is that Leinster are closer to a royal flush.