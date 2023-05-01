Galway and Kilkenny advance to Leinster minor hurling final

GALWAY AND KILKENNY will contest the 2023 Leinster minor hurling final following their respective wins over Dublin and Wexford.

The Tribesmen booked their place in the decider after a 3-22 to 0-13 win at O’Connor Park, with Michael Fallon grabbing two of the goals for the winners, while Jason Rabbitte also hit the net.

Galway raced into a 1-5 to 0-1 lead after 10 minutes and were 19 points clear by the half-time break. They continued to extend their advantage into the second half as Fallon collected his second goal of the afternoon in the 53rd minute to ensure Galway’s safe passage to the final.

Meanwhile, the other semi-final between Kilkenny and Wexford was a tighter contest in Nowlan Park, as Brian Moore hit a vital goal while Conor Doyle top-scored for the Cats with a tally of 0-11.

Congratulations to our minor panel on a great win here in UPMC Nowlan Park. Leinster Final details to be confirmed. pic.twitter.com/l5YMLoSbDg — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) May 1, 2023

The sides were locked at four points each in the 15th minute of the first half before Kilkenny edged into a four-point lead. Moore’s goal just before half-time gave Kilkenny a six-point advantage at the break.

Wexford rallied in the second half and reduced the gap to just one point after a free from Jamie Doyle. Kilkenny extended their lead as the sides continued to trade scores with the hosts holding on for victory.

Fixture details for the Leinster final will be confirmed at a later date.

Leinster Minor Hurling Semi-Final Results:

Galway 3-22 Dublin 0-13

Kilkenny 1-18 Wexford 0-17

