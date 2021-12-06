Dublin, Laois, Limerick, Cork, Waterford and Tipp champs in live GAA TV action next weekend

Kilmacud, Kilmallock and Loughmore will all be in action this weekend.

LEINSTER AND MUNSTER club hurling is in the spotlight for next weekend’s live TV coverage of the GAA club championships.

The hurling action begins in Leinster next Saturday evening with the RTÉ cameras in Portlaoise as Laois kingpins Clough-Ballacolla entertain Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes in a semi-final clash at 6.15pm.

Clough-Ballacolla saw off Wexford’s Rapparees last time out in the province while Kilmacud Crokes triumphed over Westmeath’s Raharney. Both sides are bidding to reach the Leinster final for the first time at this level.

The winners of Sunday’s semi-final between Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks and Offaly’s St Rynagh’s await in a decider that is scheduled for Sunday 19 December in Croke Park.

On Sunday the focus on TG4 will be the Munster senior club hurling championship with a double-bill of action as the semi-finals take place.

First up at 1.15pm in the Gaelic Grounds, it’s Limerick champions Kilmallock meeting Cork title holders Midleton.

Kilmallock are back competing in Munster for the first time since 2014 when they won the provincial final after extra-time against Clare’s Cratloe. Midleton played in 2018 when they lost out to Ballygunner and last claimed this provincial title in 1987.

Then after that at 3.15pm in the Fraher Field in Dungarvan, the meeting of Waterford’s Ballygunner and Tipperary’s Loughmore-Castleiney will be televised.

Ballygunner have appeared in the last three Munster finals, winning out in 2018, while Loughmore-Castleiney were champions back in 2007.